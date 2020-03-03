monday’s-tournament-scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

DIVISION one NORTH

SEMIFINALS – Tuesday

Lowell vs. Cambridge, 7 (Woburn)

Lynn English vs. Waltham, 7 (Lawrence)

Last – TBA

Lowell/Cambridge vs. Lynn English/Waltham

DIVISION 2 NORTH

SEMIFINAL – Tuesday at Tewksbury

Beverly vs. Burlington, 7

SEMIFINAL – Wednesday at Wakefield

Latin Academy vs. Belmont, seven

Final – TBA

Beverly/Burlington vs. Latin Academy/Belmont

DIVISION 3 NORTH

SEMIFINALS – Wednesday

St. Mary’s vs. Hamilton-Wenham, 7 (Burlington)

Weston vs. Amesbury, seven (Whittier)

Ultimate – TBA

St. Mary’s/Hamilton-Wenham vs. Weston/Amesbury

DIVISION four NORTH

SEMIFINAL – Monday

Austin Prep 69, Georgetown 47

SEMIFINAL – Tuesday

Snowden vs. Cristo Rey, 7 (MP)

Remaining – TBA

Austin Prep vs. Snowden/Cristo Rey

DIVISION one SOUTH

Remaining – Friday at Taunton

Mansfield vs. Brockton, seven: 30

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

SEMIFINALS – Wednesday at Taunton

Whitman-Hanson vs. Westwood, five: 30

Randolph vs. Scituate, seven: 15

Closing – Saturday at Taunton

Westwood/Whitman-Hanson vs. Randolph/Scituate, TBA

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

SEMIFINALS – Tuesday at Taunton

Burke vs. Wareham, five: 30

Rockland vs. Norton, seven: 30

Final – Saturday at Taunton

Burke/Wareham vs. Rockland/Norton, TBA

DIVISION 4 SOUTH

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Abington 66, Cohasset 36

Cape Cod Academy 77, Aged Colony 56

Southeastern 73, Mashpee 49

QUARTERFINAL – Monday

Nantucket 57, Sturgis East 33

SEMIFINAL – Tuesday

Southeastern vs. Cape Cod Academy. five: 30 (B-Raynham)

SEMIFINAL – Thursday

Nantucket vs. Abington, 7: 15 (Taunton)

Final – Saturday at TBA

Southeastern/Cape Cod Academy vs. Nantucket/Abington

DIVISION one CENTRAL

Remaining – Friday at Worcester Point out

Franklin vs. St. John’s, 6

DIVISION two CENTRAL

SEMIFINALS – Tuesday at Clark

Nashoba vs. Wayland, 6

Hopkinton vs. Milford, 7: 45

Remaining – Saturday

Nashoba/Wayland vs. Hopkinton/Milford, TBA

DIVISION 3 CENTRAL

SEMIFINALS – Monday at WPI

Bartlett 77, Bellingham 75

Sutton 73, Whitinsville Christian 65

Last – Saturday

Bartlett vs. Sutton, TBA

DIVISION four CENTRAL

SEMIFINALS – Monday at Clark

Hopedale 58, Millis 43

Blackstone Valley 83, University Park 54

Closing – Saturday

Hopedale vs. Blackstone Valley, TBA

Women BASKETBALL

DIVISION 1 NORTH

SEMIFINALS – Wednesday

Cambridge at Woburn, 7

Chelmsford vs. Andover, 7 (Tewksbury)

Closing – TBA

Cambridge/Woburn vs. Cambridge/Andover

DIVISION 2 NORTH

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Pentucket 41, Tewksbury 25

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Newburyport 40, Saugus 32

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Wilmington 61, Dracut 56

QUARTERFINAL – Monday

North Studying 45, Marblehead 30

SEMIFINALS – Wednesday

Pentucket vs. Wilmington, seven (Lawrence)

North Studying vs. Newburyport, 7 (St. John’s Prep)

DIVISION 3 NORTH

SEMIFINALS – Tuesday

St. Mary’s vs. Bishop Fenwick, seven (St. John’s Prep)

Winthrop vs. Amesbury, 7 (Wakefield)

Ultimate – TBA

St. Mary’s/Bishop Fenwick vs. Winthrop/Amesbury

DIVISION four NORTH

SEMIFINAL – Monday

Matignon 61, Malden Catholic 39

SEMIFINAL – Tuesday

Maimonides vs. Fenway, five (Madison Park)

Last – TBA

Matignon vs. Fenway/Maimonides

DIVISION one SOUTH

SEMIFINAL – Tuesday at Bridgewater-Raynham

Needham vs. Newton North, seven: 15

SEMIFINAL – Wednesday at Bridgewater-Raynham

Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Bishop Feehan, 7: 30

Closing – Saturday at Taunton

Needham/Newton North vs. Bridgewater-Raynham/Bishop Feehan, TBA

DIVISION two SOUTH

SEMIFINALS – Monday

Foxboro 46, Aged Rochester 29

Hingham 62, Norwood 57

Remaining – Saturday at Taunton

Foxboro vs. Hingham, TBA

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

Closing – Friday at Taunton

Rockland vs. Archbishop Williams, five: 30

DIVISION four SOUTH

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Cathedral 78, Previous Colony 30

QUARTERFINALS – Monday

Carver 69, South Shore Voke 37

Holbrook 54, Westport 39

QUARTERFINAL – Tuesday

West Bridgewater at St. John Paul, five

SEMIFINAL – Wednesday at B-Raynham

Cathedral vs. Westport, 5: 30

SEMIFINAL – Thursday at Taunton

West Bridgewater/St. John Paul vs. Carver, five: 30

DIVISION 1 CENTRAL

SEMIFINALS – Tuesday at WPI

Natick vs. Wachusett, 6

Holy Identify vs. Franklin, seven: 45

Final – Friday at Worcester Condition

Natick/Wachusett vs. Holy Title/Franklin, 8

DIVISION two CENTRAL

Last – Saturday at TBA

Medway vs. Marlboro, 5: 15

DIVISION 3 CENTRAL

SEMIFINALS – Wednesday at Clark

Millis vs. Leicester, six

Millbury vs. Northbridge, seven: 45

Closing – Saturday at TBA

Millis/Leicester vs. Millbury/Northbridge, one: 30

DIVISION 4 CENTRAL

SEMIFINALS – Wednesday at WPI

Hopedale vs. Blackstone Valley, six

Maynard vs. AMSA, 7: 45

Final – TBA

Hopedale/Blackstone Valley vs.Maynard/AMSA

BOYS HOCKEY

Tremendous Eight Match

Third Round – Wednesday

Framingham vs. BC Large, 6 (Gallo)

Catholic Memorial vs. St. John’s Prep, 6 (Stoneham)

FOURTH Round – Saturday at Loring

Pope Francis vs. Arlington, TBA

Framingham/BC Significant vs. Catholic Memorial/St. John’s Prep, TBA

DIVISION one NORTH

SEMIFINALS – Thursday at Tsongas

St. John’s (S) vs. Westford Academy, five: 30

Reading through vs. Belmont, seven: 30

Ultimate – Monday, March nine at Tsongas

Reading through/Belmont vs. St. John’s (S)/Westford Academy, TBA

DIVISION two NORTH

SEMIFINALS – Tuesday at Chelmsford

Masconomet vs. Triton, five

North Andover vs. Lincoln-Sudbury, 7: 10

Remaining – Monday, March 9 at Tsongas

Masconomet/Triton vs. North Andover/Lincoln-Sudbury

DIVISION 3 NORTH

QUARTERFINALS – Sunday at Ryan

Cambridge 4, Newton South 3

Lowell 2, Bedford

Shawsheen four, Latin Academy 2

QUARTERFINAL – Monday

Swampscott 2, Watertown one

SEMIFINALS – Thursday at Chelmsford

Lowell vs. Swampscott, TBA

Shawsheen vs. Cambridge, TBA

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

SEMIFINAL – Wednesday at Gallo

Falmouth vs. Walpole, eight

SEMIFINAL – Thursday at Gallo

Franklin vs. Archbishop Williams, five: 15

Last – Sunday at Gallo

Franklin/Archbishop Williams vs. Falmouth/Walpole, TBA

DIVISION two SOUTH

SEMIFINALS – Tuesday at Gallo

Bishop Feehan vs. Medway, 5: 30

Canton vs. Whitman-Hanson, 7: 30

Closing – Sunday at Gallo

Bishop Feehan/Medway vs. Canton/Whitman-Hanson, TBA

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

SEMIFINAL – Wednesday at Gallo

Foxboro vs. Hanover, four

SEMIFINALS – Thursday at Gallo

Bishop Stang vs. Dartmouth, seven: 45

Remaining – Sunday at Gallo

Semifinal winners, TBA

Women HOCKEY

DIVISION one

Initial Spherical – Saturday

Austin Prep 8, Andover 3

Boston Latin three, Peabody/Lynnfield/NR

Braintree 2, Studying

Duxbury three, Hingham

Woburn 5, Methuen/Tewksbury

To start with Spherical – Monday at Ryan

Arlington 2, Needham

Belmont two, Waltham

St. Mary’s 2, Shrewsbury one

QUARTERFINALS – Friday at Woburn

Duxbury vs. Boston Latin, 5: 30

Woburn vs. St. Mary’s, seven: 30

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday at Woburn

Austin Prep vs. Belmont, 12

Braintree vs. Arlington, 2

DIVISION two

Initially Spherical – Saturday

Canton three, Norwood 1

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Dedham two (ot)

Ursuline 4, Winchester 3 (ot)

Wellesley three, Medfield/Norton

Westwood three, Algonquin/Hudson two

Initially Spherical – Sunday

Falmouth 1, Sandwich (2 ot)

Notre Dame 5, Natick one

First Round – Monday

Norwell 7, Burlington one

QUARTERFINALS – Wednesday at Warrior

Canton vs. Ursuline, six

Wellesley vs. Westwood, eight

QUARTERFINALS – Friday at Warrior

Dennis-Yarmouth vs. Falmouth, 5

Norwell vs. Notre Dame, 7

SEMIFINALS – Sunday at Warrior

Wellesley/Westwood vs. Dennis-Yarmouth/Falmouth, TBA

Canton/Ursuline vs. Norwell/Notre Dame, TBA

ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

Torane Burton scored 14 factors as No. 17 Nantucket (13-10) highly developed to the Div. four South semifinals with a 57-33 acquire above No. 9 Sturgis East.

Lence Altenor scored 34 points as No. one Austin Prep (16-4) defeated No. 12 Georgetown, 69-47, in a Div. 4 North semifinal.

Ladies BASKETBALL

Jess Carney and Leah Sylvain experienced 12 details apiece as No. 2 Westport (20-2) withstood a 25-point energy by Destiny Morales-Williams to defeat No. seven Holbrook, 54-39, in a Div. 4 South semifinal.

Olivia Observed had 16 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals and 8 assists, when Emma Found tallied 22 as No. one Matignon (19-one) defeated No. four Malden Catholic, 61-39, in a Div. four North semifinal.

BOYS HOCKEY

Ronan Locke scored two times, including the sport-winner with 44 seconds remaining, as No. 13 Swampscott (11-11-) knocked off fifth-seeded Watertown, 2-1, in a Div. 3 North quarterfinal.

Girls HOCKEY

Emma O’Donovan scored equally goals and Bridget Grey produced 31 saves as No. 7 Belmont (15-three-four) defeated No. 10 Waltham, 2-, in a Div. 1 first-spherical contest. … Maddy Krepelka’s electric power-perform intention with fewer than 9 minutes remaining broke a scoreless tie and gave No. six Arlington (15-two-five) a two- earn over No. 11 Needham.