BOYS BASKETBALL
DIVISION one NORTH
SEMIFINALS – Tuesday
Lowell vs. Cambridge, 7 (Woburn)
Lynn English vs. Waltham, 7 (Lawrence)
Last – TBA
Lowell/Cambridge vs. Lynn English/Waltham
DIVISION 2 NORTH
SEMIFINAL – Tuesday at Tewksbury
Beverly vs. Burlington, 7
SEMIFINAL – Wednesday at Wakefield
Latin Academy vs. Belmont, seven
Final – TBA
Beverly/Burlington vs. Latin Academy/Belmont
DIVISION 3 NORTH
SEMIFINALS – Wednesday
St. Mary’s vs. Hamilton-Wenham, 7 (Burlington)
Weston vs. Amesbury, seven (Whittier)
Ultimate – TBA
St. Mary’s/Hamilton-Wenham vs. Weston/Amesbury
DIVISION four NORTH
SEMIFINAL – Monday
Austin Prep 69, Georgetown 47
SEMIFINAL – Tuesday
Snowden vs. Cristo Rey, 7 (MP)
Remaining – TBA
Austin Prep vs. Snowden/Cristo Rey
DIVISION one SOUTH
Remaining – Friday at Taunton
Mansfield vs. Brockton, seven: 30
DIVISION 2 SOUTH
SEMIFINALS – Wednesday at Taunton
Whitman-Hanson vs. Westwood, five: 30
Randolph vs. Scituate, seven: 15
Closing – Saturday at Taunton
Westwood/Whitman-Hanson vs. Randolph/Scituate, TBA
DIVISION 3 SOUTH
SEMIFINALS – Tuesday at Taunton
Burke vs. Wareham, five: 30
Rockland vs. Norton, seven: 30
Final – Saturday at Taunton
Burke/Wareham vs. Rockland/Norton, TBA
DIVISION 4 SOUTH
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Abington 66, Cohasset 36
Cape Cod Academy 77, Aged Colony 56
Southeastern 73, Mashpee 49
QUARTERFINAL – Monday
Nantucket 57, Sturgis East 33
SEMIFINAL – Tuesday
Southeastern vs. Cape Cod Academy. five: 30 (B-Raynham)
SEMIFINAL – Thursday
Nantucket vs. Abington, 7: 15 (Taunton)
Final – Saturday at TBA
Southeastern/Cape Cod Academy vs. Nantucket/Abington
DIVISION one CENTRAL
Remaining – Friday at Worcester Point out
Franklin vs. St. John’s, 6
DIVISION two CENTRAL
SEMIFINALS – Tuesday at Clark
Nashoba vs. Wayland, 6
Hopkinton vs. Milford, 7: 45
Remaining – Saturday
Nashoba/Wayland vs. Hopkinton/Milford, TBA
DIVISION 3 CENTRAL
SEMIFINALS – Monday at WPI
Bartlett 77, Bellingham 75
Sutton 73, Whitinsville Christian 65
Last – Saturday
Bartlett vs. Sutton, TBA
DIVISION four CENTRAL
SEMIFINALS – Monday at Clark
Hopedale 58, Millis 43
Blackstone Valley 83, University Park 54
Closing – Saturday
Hopedale vs. Blackstone Valley, TBA
Women BASKETBALL
DIVISION 1 NORTH
SEMIFINALS – Wednesday
Cambridge at Woburn, 7
Chelmsford vs. Andover, 7 (Tewksbury)
Closing – TBA
Cambridge/Woburn vs. Cambridge/Andover
DIVISION 2 NORTH
QUARTERFINAL – Thursday
Pentucket 41, Tewksbury 25
QUARTERFINAL – Friday
Newburyport 40, Saugus 32
QUARTERFINAL – Sunday
Wilmington 61, Dracut 56
QUARTERFINAL – Monday
North Studying 45, Marblehead 30
SEMIFINALS – Wednesday
Pentucket vs. Wilmington, seven (Lawrence)
North Studying vs. Newburyport, 7 (St. John’s Prep)
DIVISION 3 NORTH
SEMIFINALS – Tuesday
St. Mary’s vs. Bishop Fenwick, seven (St. John’s Prep)
Winthrop vs. Amesbury, 7 (Wakefield)
Ultimate – TBA
St. Mary’s/Bishop Fenwick vs. Winthrop/Amesbury
DIVISION four NORTH
SEMIFINAL – Monday
Matignon 61, Malden Catholic 39
SEMIFINAL – Tuesday
Maimonides vs. Fenway, five (Madison Park)
Last – TBA
Matignon vs. Fenway/Maimonides
DIVISION one SOUTH
SEMIFINAL – Tuesday at Bridgewater-Raynham
Needham vs. Newton North, seven: 15
SEMIFINAL – Wednesday at Bridgewater-Raynham
Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Bishop Feehan, 7: 30
Closing – Saturday at Taunton
Needham/Newton North vs. Bridgewater-Raynham/Bishop Feehan, TBA
DIVISION two SOUTH
SEMIFINALS – Monday
Foxboro 46, Aged Rochester 29
Hingham 62, Norwood 57
Remaining – Saturday at Taunton
Foxboro vs. Hingham, TBA
DIVISION 3 SOUTH
Closing – Friday at Taunton
Rockland vs. Archbishop Williams, five: 30
DIVISION four SOUTH
QUARTERFINAL – Sunday
Cathedral 78, Previous Colony 30
QUARTERFINALS – Monday
Carver 69, South Shore Voke 37
Holbrook 54, Westport 39
QUARTERFINAL – Tuesday
West Bridgewater at St. John Paul, five
SEMIFINAL – Wednesday at B-Raynham
Cathedral vs. Westport, 5: 30
SEMIFINAL – Thursday at Taunton
West Bridgewater/St. John Paul vs. Carver, five: 30
DIVISION 1 CENTRAL
SEMIFINALS – Tuesday at WPI
Natick vs. Wachusett, 6
Holy Identify vs. Franklin, seven: 45
Final – Friday at Worcester Condition
Natick/Wachusett vs. Holy Title/Franklin, 8
DIVISION two CENTRAL
Last – Saturday at TBA
Medway vs. Marlboro, 5: 15
DIVISION 3 CENTRAL
SEMIFINALS – Wednesday at Clark
Millis vs. Leicester, six
Millbury vs. Northbridge, seven: 45
Closing – Saturday at TBA
Millis/Leicester vs. Millbury/Northbridge, one: 30
DIVISION 4 CENTRAL
SEMIFINALS – Wednesday at WPI
Hopedale vs. Blackstone Valley, six
Maynard vs. AMSA, 7: 45
Final – TBA
Hopedale/Blackstone Valley vs.Maynard/AMSA
BOYS HOCKEY
Tremendous Eight Match
Third Round – Wednesday
Framingham vs. BC Large, 6 (Gallo)
Catholic Memorial vs. St. John’s Prep, 6 (Stoneham)
FOURTH Round – Saturday at Loring
Pope Francis vs. Arlington, TBA
Framingham/BC Significant vs. Catholic Memorial/St. John’s Prep, TBA
DIVISION one NORTH
SEMIFINALS – Thursday at Tsongas
St. John’s (S) vs. Westford Academy, five: 30
Reading through vs. Belmont, seven: 30
Ultimate – Monday, March nine at Tsongas
Reading through/Belmont vs. St. John’s (S)/Westford Academy, TBA
DIVISION two NORTH
SEMIFINALS – Tuesday at Chelmsford
Masconomet vs. Triton, five
North Andover vs. Lincoln-Sudbury, 7: 10
Remaining – Monday, March 9 at Tsongas
Masconomet/Triton vs. North Andover/Lincoln-Sudbury
DIVISION 3 NORTH
QUARTERFINALS – Sunday at Ryan
Cambridge 4, Newton South 3
Lowell 2, Bedford
Shawsheen four, Latin Academy 2
QUARTERFINAL – Monday
Swampscott 2, Watertown one
SEMIFINALS – Thursday at Chelmsford
Lowell vs. Swampscott, TBA
Shawsheen vs. Cambridge, TBA
DIVISION 1 SOUTH
SEMIFINAL – Wednesday at Gallo
Falmouth vs. Walpole, eight
SEMIFINAL – Thursday at Gallo
Franklin vs. Archbishop Williams, five: 15
Last – Sunday at Gallo
Franklin/Archbishop Williams vs. Falmouth/Walpole, TBA
DIVISION two SOUTH
SEMIFINALS – Tuesday at Gallo
Bishop Feehan vs. Medway, 5: 30
Canton vs. Whitman-Hanson, 7: 30
Closing – Sunday at Gallo
Bishop Feehan/Medway vs. Canton/Whitman-Hanson, TBA
DIVISION 3 SOUTH
SEMIFINAL – Wednesday at Gallo
Foxboro vs. Hanover, four
SEMIFINALS – Thursday at Gallo
Bishop Stang vs. Dartmouth, seven: 45
Remaining – Sunday at Gallo
Semifinal winners, TBA
Women HOCKEY
DIVISION one
Initial Spherical – Saturday
Austin Prep 8, Andover 3
Boston Latin three, Peabody/Lynnfield/NR
Braintree 2, Studying
Duxbury three, Hingham
Woburn 5, Methuen/Tewksbury
To start with Spherical – Monday at Ryan
Arlington 2, Needham
Belmont two, Waltham
St. Mary’s 2, Shrewsbury one
QUARTERFINALS – Friday at Woburn
Duxbury vs. Boston Latin, 5: 30
Woburn vs. St. Mary’s, seven: 30
QUARTERFINALS – Saturday at Woburn
Austin Prep vs. Belmont, 12
Braintree vs. Arlington, 2
DIVISION two
Initially Spherical – Saturday
Canton three, Norwood 1
Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Dedham two (ot)
Ursuline 4, Winchester 3 (ot)
Wellesley three, Medfield/Norton
Westwood three, Algonquin/Hudson two
Initially Spherical – Sunday
Falmouth 1, Sandwich (2 ot)
Notre Dame 5, Natick one
First Round – Monday
Norwell 7, Burlington one
QUARTERFINALS – Wednesday at Warrior
Canton vs. Ursuline, six
Wellesley vs. Westwood, eight
QUARTERFINALS – Friday at Warrior
Dennis-Yarmouth vs. Falmouth, 5
Norwell vs. Notre Dame, 7
SEMIFINALS – Sunday at Warrior
Wellesley/Westwood vs. Dennis-Yarmouth/Falmouth, TBA
Canton/Ursuline vs. Norwell/Notre Dame, TBA
ROUNDUP
BOYS BASKETBALL
Torane Burton scored 14 factors as No. 17 Nantucket (13-10) highly developed to the Div. four South semifinals with a 57-33 acquire above No. 9 Sturgis East.
Lence Altenor scored 34 points as No. one Austin Prep (16-4) defeated No. 12 Georgetown, 69-47, in a Div. 4 North semifinal.
Ladies BASKETBALL
Jess Carney and Leah Sylvain experienced 12 details apiece as No. 2 Westport (20-2) withstood a 25-point energy by Destiny Morales-Williams to defeat No. seven Holbrook, 54-39, in a Div. 4 South semifinal.
Olivia Observed had 16 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals and 8 assists, when Emma Found tallied 22 as No. one Matignon (19-one) defeated No. four Malden Catholic, 61-39, in a Div. four North semifinal.
BOYS HOCKEY
Ronan Locke scored two times, including the sport-winner with 44 seconds remaining, as No. 13 Swampscott (11-11-) knocked off fifth-seeded Watertown, 2-1, in a Div. 3 North quarterfinal.
Girls HOCKEY
Emma O’Donovan scored equally goals and Bridget Grey produced 31 saves as No. 7 Belmont (15-three-four) defeated No. 10 Waltham, 2-, in a Div. 1 first-spherical contest. … Maddy Krepelka’s electric power-perform intention with fewer than 9 minutes remaining broke a scoreless tie and gave No. six Arlington (15-two-five) a two- earn over No. 11 Needham.