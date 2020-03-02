Mondo unveils Excellent Four line

Mondo is fired up to announce their official license for Marvel’s Very first Family, The Fantastic 4. For the initially time at any time, and available at their official website beginning March five, the pop lifestyle store unveils goods across classes for the well-known comic figures. The full line can be considered in the gallery underneath!

Developed by the legendary Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, these “heroes with hang-ups” and their legendary solid of supporting people represent a beloved corner of the Marvel Universe and are definitely near and pricey to Mondo’s comic-loving hearts. Extra than any other of Marvel’s silver age heroes, The Excellent Four transcends common costumed heroics, alternatively focusing on tales about a restricted knit family members of adventurers.

In addition to posters, there are a handful of other choices for the First Relatives. Mondo is delighted to finally be in a position to meet up with the awesome need for Tom Whalen’s longstanding Marvel enamel pin series with all-new pins featuring amazing scientist Mr. Fantastic, the world’s most effective girl The Invisible Woman, her scorching-headed brother The Human Torch and everyone’s favored cantankerous pilot The Point! To stand alongside them is a magnificent, polished metallic Silver Surfer pin, from the Lifebringer, Galactus, in a tastefully outsized pin. Lastly, ever very good hero demands a terrific villain, and there truly in none larger than Doctor Doom!

And past but not the very least, Mondo is fired up to announce an supplemental Marvel-impressed vinyl slipmats with a new Fantastic Four slipmat! Made by Bruce Yan, this slipmat capabilities the team’s legendary ‘4’ emblem on Aspect A, and the notorious Doctor Doom on Aspect B

Stan and Jack’s (and John Byrne’s) tales of Reed, Sue, Johnny and Ben have still left a lasting legacy in the Marvel Universe and Mondo is thrilled to proceed creating get the job done and incorporating to their superb legacy. These are the first of several collectible items to come in the Great Four Mondo Selection.