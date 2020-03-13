MoneyBagg I & # 39; Baby Mama shoots Ari Fletcher on apparent imposition charge – News News

% MINIFYHTML5fee65767bd0b4169c90d9ca82a7d2e811%

People seem to be on Juiccybabyyy’s side in this case, as one fan implies that Ari seems to be ahead of herself writing in a comment on Instagram that “she thinks everyone wants to be her”.

It’s never been a quiet day inside MoneyBagg MeThe life of love. This time, it was his little mom, who accompanies Juiccybabyyy on Instagram, who was fighting with the rapper’s current girlfriend, Ari Fletcher.

This started after Ari wrote something secret on his Twitter account. Apparently accusing Juiccy of being obsessed with the “U Played” rapper, Ari wrote: “Being obsessed with a *** a to the point that you start copying his new b *** h it’s scary. Let’s go b ** * h, hell. ”

“The fact that she put that creature behind the guy in the bathtub with her was the last straw in the glass,” one fan commented in the tweet. Someone else joined in, believing the tweets were about Juiccy, and added, “hahaha very strange, I’m ashamed of second-hand.”

Juiccy found out about what happened and immediately responded to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 10: “Here, now, I can’t know what these social networks are like, because only if they knew what was going on behind closed doors ! that shit, because true knowledge was! ”

“And one last thing about bathing with my daughter is that I do something with her every day and her dad knows it himself!” She continued. “I should never be like anyone! Because at the end of the day you’re all fooled by all these ‘social media’! It’s so much bigger than this!”

Still not over with his obstacles, Juiccy added: “And one more thing, obsessed with my baby, you die, you sound slow! But after talking so much, what’s wrong?”

People seemed to side with Juiccy in this case. Blasting Ari, a user on Instagram said: “She felt comfortable crossing the line talking about people growing up / kids as if she wasn’t making attacks when people were talking about her.”

“First it all ended [Alexis Skyy“Getting long nails is now over with a guy doing a bath with his mom, I think I’m not going to buy that cleaning mask that can be loaded,” another fan sarcastically commented. Apparently tired of Gold accusing other girls of copying him, someone yelled inside, “Very well, the childish copying game is getting annoying as grown men have put their kids in the bathtub with them before and after you”.

“She has to stay in her lane … what that woman does with her son is not her business,” said another commenter with someone implying that Ari appeared to be in front of her saying “she thinks everyone wants to be her. ” . Meanwhile, someone praised him Megan Thee Stallion, who used the MoneyBagg date to dispute with her mothers.

