[moneybagg-yo-+-blac-youngsta’s-123-anthem-will-eventually-acquire-the-movie-procedure-it-warrants:-“it’s-time!!”]

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta are gearing up to provide a a lot-needed “123” tunes video clip to the masses. The hip-hop pair’s popular document has encouraged Moneybagg to put with each other its visual therapy.

Massive Information: On Monday, Moneybagg disclosed their song’s 9 million-additionally YouTube sights and explained a online video would inevitably stick to.

On A Relevant Take note: Moneybagg Yo is presently gearing up for a cross-state Time Served tour.

Wait around, There’s A lot more: Recently, Moneybagg celebrated his “All Dat” collaboration going gold.

Just before You Go: Not long ago, Yo traveled out to Colombia and increased his enamel.