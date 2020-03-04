[moneybagg-yo-goes-nsfw-manner-+-demonstrates-his-bedroom-expertise-in-new-pistol-by-da-mattress-online-video]

As seen on SOHH.com – abide by @sohh @sohhdotcom
Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion‘s previous flame is going straight NSFW method. These days, Moneybagg Yo releases his new “Pistol By Da Bed” tunes video and it attributes tons of steamy moments.
Huge Facts
On Wednesday, Moneybagg Yo hit the ‘go’ button on his new visual. In the two-moment clip, Yo raps from a bed, posted on a motor vehicle and surrounded by vixen.
On A Linked Be aware
A short while ago, Moneybagg Yo released his and Blac Youngsta‘s 9 million-plus “123” song YouTube sights stats and explained a video clip would follow.
Wait, There’s More
Moneybagg Yo is now gearing up for a cross-nation Time Served tour.
In advance of You Go
And lastly, Moneybagg just lately celebrated his “All Dat” collaboration likely gold. The club-prepared document features Yo’s previous girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion.