MoneyGram, Suez Canal Bank team for transfers

MoneyGram has partnered with Suez Canal Bank to enable customers to transfer funds directly to Egyptian bank accounts, a press release said.

The deal will expand MoneyGram’s presence in Egypt and provide access to Suez Canal’s large network of correspondent banks around the world.

The bank will also connect to the MoneyGram platform and offer customers new deposit services to offer customers an even better experience.

“As we perform our digital transformation to lead the industry in the digital movement of money, expanding account services in key international markets is a key strategic priority,” said Grant Lines, chief revenue officer at MoneyGram. “We are excited to see how this partnership with Suez Canal Bank provides our Egyptian customers with cutting-edge features that provide the best service in the industry.”

The World Bank’s figures show that Egypt is in fifth place in global transfers, and the amount it received rose 17 percent to $ 29 billion in 2018. Remittances accounted for 11.6 percent of the country’s GDP in 2018 and are the second largest source of overseas transfers in Egypt after exports.

“A partnership with MoneyGram, a global leader in cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfers, would benefit both institutions as we want to expand our stake in the Egyptian remittance business by signing this agreement,” said Mahmoud Shehab, director of Financial institutions at Suez Canal Bank.

The partnership will help increase financial inclusion in the country and provide MoneyGram customers with the resources they need to access their funds anytime, anywhere.

“MoneyGram is a leader in digital innovation, offering money transfer services through a wide range of omnichannel solutions, including a leading mobile app, debit card deposit, and digital wallet features,” the press release said. “With a physical and digital distribution network in over 200 countries and territories, MoneyGram can offer Egyptians living abroad a quick and convenient way to send money to family and loved ones back home.”

