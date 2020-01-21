MoneyGram teams with LuLu money

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Cross-border peer-to-peer (P2P) payment company MoneyGram has partnered with foreign exchange and global money transfer company LuLu Money, announced on Tuesday (January 21).

Philippines-based LuLu Money will use MoneyGram’s API-driven platform to collaborate with leading consumer-centric features and further expand its global network.

Adeeb Ahamed, general manager of LuLu Financial Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, said working with MoneyGram will “revolutionize” the way money transfers are handled in the Asia Pacific region and change the way people handle digital transactions. “

He added that the company sees this as “a new era for digital money transfers and transfers” in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

The strategic partnership expands the presence of MoneyGram and LuLu Money in the Asia-Pacific region and in Oman. MoneyGram money transfers can be accessed through LuLu Money system offices, liaison offices and over 50,000 agents.

Payments for transfers to East Asia and the Pacific are worth $ 149 billion and are expected to increase in the future, according to MoneyGram. A recent United Nations report suggests that advances in technology in the remittance market “could help promote the financial integration of hundreds of millions of people in the Asia Pacific region.”

At the signing ceremony, Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MoneyGram said: “LuLu Money has made great efforts through this partnership to digitize its money transfer business. MoneyGram looks forward to working with them to develop new, innovative products and services that expand our digital reach and enable customers across the Asia Pacific market to be financially integrated. “

Lulu Money was founded in 2009 and has five million users who process 1.1 million transactions annually. MoneyGram is represented in more than 200 countries and areas. Over 65 countries are digitally activated.

In November, payment company Ripple invested $ 50 million in MoneyGram and acquired almost 10 percent of MoneyGram’s common stock. MoneyGram said the capital will be used to develop and expand its on-demand liquidity payment system that uses XRP cryptocurrency. MoneyGram uses XRP for transactions in several countries around the world.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.

API, Asia Pacific Region, Cross Border Transfers, Forex, Global Payments, International, LuLu Money, MoneyGram, News, P2P, Partnership, Transfers, What’s Hot