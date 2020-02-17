[monfils-beats-auger-aliassime-to-protect-rotterdam-open-crown]

Gael Monfils celebrates after winning his last match versus Felix Auger-Aliassime in Rotterdam, Netherlands February 16, 2020. — Reuters pic

ROTTERDAM, Feb 17 — Gael Monfils won his second title in the space of seven days yesterday as he swatted aside Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-two 6-4 in a lopsided Rotterdam Open closing to retain the trophy.

The 33-yr-aged Frenchman, who came into the tournament on the back again of a history-equalling third triumph in Montpellier the earlier Sunday, converted four out of 11 split factors as he denied his 19-calendar year-old opponent a maiden ATP title.

“You’re youthful, you are going to boost quick and you’ll win this match and other tournaments, so preserve going,” Monfils informed Auger-Aliassime.

“I’m super content… it’s been an incredible 7 days for me.”

It was a 10th occupation title for world selection nine Monfils, who improved his acquire-decline record in the event to 14-1 with his only defeat coming to Slovakia’s Martin Klizan in the closing 4 many years back.

It was a disappointing day for Auger-Aliassime, who experienced built heritage by getting the youngest finalist in the event, dropping only one particular established en route to the title clash.

He created 12 unforced forehand faults as Monfils broke early to race to a 4-2 lead in advance of easing by way of the opening set.

Monfils overcame a minimal blip when he was broken while forward five-two in the 2nd, but Auger-Aliassime was not able to phase a late comeback and pressure a decider as the Frenchman held company to seal the contest on his fifth championship point. — Reuters