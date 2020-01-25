Monfils Confused By PlayStation Injury Story | Sports

By
Paula Griffin
-
0
15
Monfils Confused By PlayStation Injury Story | Sports

France’s Gael Monfils in action during his game against Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis during the Australian Open game of the third round on January 25, 2020 at Melbourne Park in Melbourne. – Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, January 25 – Great entertainer Gael Monfils entered the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday before rounding off a fictional story in the media about his hand injury while playing video games.

Tenth starting place displaced Ernests Gulbis in the Melbourne Arena with 7: 6 (2: 6: 4: 6: 3) without any signs of a hand injury. According to reports from the French media last weekend, he hit the bedboard in frustration on his PlayStation.

“I say it in a funny way, but it’s a shame to be honest with you because I’m fine,” the 33-year-old told reporters.

“I’m in my second week playing great tennis. I never said I was hurt. Play PlayStation that? Come on? And it’s just because I think I’m a good name to make a good story like inventing this. Now you know. “

The Frenchman faces Dominic Thiem in the round of 16, who wants to reach the quarter-finals in Melbourne Park for the second time after 2016.

Monfils has never beaten Roland Garros’ two-time finalist in five attempts.

“He’s always tricky and has improved a lot on hard court. I think he’s playing great at the moment,” said Monfils.

“So I just have to be myself and try to find out with my trainer how to beat him. I feel physically good, that will help. “

Thiem reached the fourth round on Saturday with a 6: 2: 6: 4: 6: 7 (5: 6: 4) victory over the American Taylor Fritz, who was more difficult than indicated in the table, and the Austrian had in the second Secure round six breakpoints set alone.

The 26-year-old’s name often appears on the list of younger players who could make a Grand Slam breakthrough this year, but according to Monfils, it was a realistic goal for him to win one of the sport’s four main prizes.

“I love the game. I love waking up every morning with the goal of winning a slam for the first time, ”he said.

“I love to play big matches. I think it’s what keeps the fire inside me and keeps me on alert. I am still firmly convinced that I can do it. “- Reuters

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR