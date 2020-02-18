[mongolia-archery-crew-cancels-schooling-camp-in-okazaki-owing-to-covid-19-fears]

OKAZAKI, AICHI PREF. – Mongolia’s archery crew has canceled an Olympic coaching camp scheduled from Wednesday to March 7 due to concerns around the coronavirus outbreak, the city introduced Tuesday.

The staff defined in a letter received Monday that it has determined to forgo strategies to train in Okazaki in an effort and hard work to preserve athletes in top rated problem.

According to the metropolis, the Mongolian federal government has encouraged its nationwide groups not to participate in training or tournaments held in other places in Asia as the coronavirus continues to distribute throughout China and other international locations in the location.

The archery group also has designs to coach in Okazaki in July right before the start out of the Tokyo Olympics on July 24.