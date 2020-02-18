[mongolia-archery-groups-cancels-schooling-camp-in-okazaki-due-to-covid-19-concerns]

OKAZAKI, AICHI PREF. – Mongolia’s archery team has canceled an Olympic schooling camp scheduled from Wednesday to March 7 due to problems above the coronavirus outbreak, the metropolis declared Tuesday.

The crew explained in a letter been given Monday that it has decided to forgo designs to educate in Okazaki in an effort to maintain athletes in leading condition.

In accordance to the town, the Mongolian government has advised its national teams not to take part in coaching or tournaments held somewhere else in Asia as the coronavirus carries on to unfold across China and other nations around the world in the area.

The archery workforce also has options to educate in Okazaki in July in advance of the commence of the Tokyo Olympics on July 24.