Mo’Nique rebounds with the special Showtime Standup Comedy

DON’T COUNT IT: Mo’Nique will host a comedy special for Showtime Networks during Black History Month 2020. Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Associated Press)

To the chagrin of many critics who continue to write it off, Mo’Nique has rebounded considerably.

The Academy Award, the Golden Globe and the funny, winning NAACP Image Award will organize its first stand-up special in almost 10 years.

Showtime announced on Friday that Mo’Nique & Friends: Live from Atlanta will air on February 7 at 10 p.m. ET / PT.

Touring at the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, the one-hour special – executive produced with husband / manager Sidney Hicks – features a variety of talented newcomers, including Prince T-Dub, Just Nesh, Tone-X and Correy Bell alongside veteran comedian Donnell Rawlings (of the fame of Chappelle’s Show).

This is great news for diehard fans of the formerly tall actress who had a whitewashed career from early to mid-August with blockbuster TV shows, blockbuster books, touring comedies and blockbuster movies that have been successful at the box office.

And then came the old Showtime, the turn of the hostess of Apollo critically acclaimed as an evil queen of well-being in the film by Lee Daniels Precious.

Shaking the television world late at night with a short BET talk show, the Baltimore native found herself on the wrong side of the Hollywood elite – for not “playing the game” .

Surpassing the odds, Mo’Nique was able to bounce back with a lead role in Patrik-Ian Polk coming to the Blackbird dramatic age and garnering a remarkable supporting actress Emmy Award for her portrayal of blues legend Ma Rainey in Bessie, winner from HBO. 2015.

Not bad for someone who claimed to have been blackballed.

After making headlines for blowing up black power-holders such as Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, and then hitting his feet with fellow comedic superstar Steve Harvey, Mo’Nique also stirred up the launch of ” a boycott of racial discrimination and a subsequent lawsuit against Netflix.

Proving that talent is undeniable, Showtime’s new look should be able to stifle the talk that the social media savvy celebrity is blackballed – or has no audience interested in seeing her up.

