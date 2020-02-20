[monsignor-craig-harrison-documents-defamation-lawsuit-versus-fresno-diocese,-chancellor]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Monsignor Craig Harrison filed a defamation lawsuit from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno and the Chancellor for the Fresno Diocese, Teresa Dominguez, on Thursday.

The lawsuit claims defamatory statements were designed by Dominguez and the Diocese in a news post unveiled on May perhaps 19, 2019.

The civil match arrives practically one particular week immediately after officers introduced Monsignor Harrison would not facial area criminal expenses in a Fresno County circumstance. The sufferer accused Harrison of abuse for the duration of his time at St. Joseph’s in Firebaugh.

Previous July, the Bakersfield Police Section said it would not file expenses from Harrison in an alleged sexual battery situation that transpired for the duration of the early 1990s because of to insufficient evidence.

