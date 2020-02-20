[monsignor-craig-harrison-sues-roman-catholic-diocese-of-fresno,-diocese-spokeswoman]

Monsignor Craig Harrison filed a defamation lawsuit in Kern County Top-quality Courtroom nowadays against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno.

Harrison’s attorney, Kyle Humphrey, claimed the defamation lawsuit entails the Diocese by itself as nicely as Diocese spokeswoman Teresa Dominguez regarding the sexual misconduct allegations that have been built about him.

Humphrey explained the lawsuit is centered on defamatory statements designed by Dominguez on behalf of the Diocese in a May well 2019 posting on KQED.

In the report, Dominguez mentioned that she considered a male who had first claimed sexual abuse allegations a long time in the past.

“I personally expressed my concern for him advised him that I considered him, and apologized for the ache this matter has prompted him. I instructed him that I will aid him and be an advocate for him in any way I can,” Dominguez reported in an email assertion posted in the report.

Harrison has submitted two other lawsuits relating to the sexual abuse allegations, but this is the first involving the Diocese of Fresno.

The newest lawsuit will come as the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office environment introduced very last week that it will not file sexual assault prices towards Harrison due to the fact the statute of restrictions has expired. However, the DA’s Office reported the allegations have been credible.

The final decision marked the conclusion to investigations into Harrison that ended up carried out by agencies in a few various towns.

In a separate investigation, the Merced District Attorney’s workplace mentioned in November it would not bring expenses from Harrison after police investigated the allegations of an alleged target who arrived forward in April.

In July, the Bakersfield Police Section announced it had finished its own investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by Harrison and that the priest would not experience charges because of to insufficient evidence.

Harrison experienced been on go away due to the fact allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced in April. He had extended served as pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.