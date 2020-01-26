Monsoon weather brings heavy rain and flash floods

From flooding rain to rivers in the Northern Territory and Queensland to hail and dust storms in New South Wales and widespread rainfall in Victoria, there was a lot going on in the east and north this week.

A weak tropical low with a persistent low pressure trough inland has drawn plenty of moisture into the Northern Territory, Queensland, NSW and Victoria this week.

This low point brought scorching heat to the east, Sydney reached 41 degrees on Thursday and remained at or near 30 degrees until the early hours of the next day.

Parts of North Queensland received 180 mm of rain in just 24 hours. (9News) Flash floods occurred in many areas, particularly around Townsville. (Supplied)

This system also led to flooding in the eastern parts of the Northern Territory and parts of Queensland, as well as heavy rainfall and severe storms in the east, some of which had hailstones up to 4.5 cm in diameter.

Darwin Airport already had a cumulative rainfall of 393.2 mm in the Northern Territory, which is over 90 percent of the average January rainfall of 424.3 mm.

With rain showers every day of the rest of the month, Darwin is in good shape to cover the 31 mm difference.

Elsewhere in the state, Warruwi recorded a total of 385.8 mm in Arnhem Land, wiping out the long-term January average of 263.8 mm.

The McArthur River in Roper-McArthur received 279.4 mm, exceeding the January average of 208.2 mm. In Elliot, Barkly, 214.1 mm fell over 50 percent more than the January average of 141.1 mm.

It is expected that more rain will fall in the region in the coming days. (9Nachrichten)

As more rainfall is expected in the region, these overall values ​​are expected to increase further before the end of the month.

Heavy rainfall also fell over tropical Queensland. A total of 685.2 mm of precipitation was measured at the Lockhart River Airport on the peninsula, almost 175 percent of the long-term precipitation of 400.5 mm in January.

Weipa Airport was also 411.4 mm and should approach the average of 495.2 mm in January for the rest of the month.

Figure: Weekly precipitation analysis of the last week (Bureau of Meteorology)

Although the monsoons in the north have not yet been officially declared, monsoon conditions appear to continue in the coming week. Daily rainfall in large parts of the Northern Territory and in tropical Queensland easily reaches 10 to 20 mm.