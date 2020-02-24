monsta-x-debuts-in-top-five-of-billboard-200-chart-with-“all-about-luv”

MONSTA X has made an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200!

On February 23 nearby time, Billboard announced that MONSTA X’s 1st English-language album “All About Luv” had debuted at No. five on its well-known Prime 200 Albums chart, its weekly ranking of the most preferred albums in the United States.

“All About Luv,” which was produced on February 14, marks the 1st time that MONSTA X has entered the Billboard 200, however the team has carried out nicely on other Billboard charts in the earlier.

In accordance to Nielsen New music, “All About Luv” acquired a whole of 52,000 equivalent album units—50,000 of which consisted of conventional album sales—during the 7 days ending on February 20.

Congratulations to MONSTA X!

If you haven’t by now read them, you can examine out the freshly introduced tracks from MONSTA X’s English-language album here!

