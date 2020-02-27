monsta-x-expresses-their-joy-and-gratitude-immediately-after-billboard-200-leading-5-debut

MONSTA X commented on their English-language album “All About Luv” taking No. 5 on the Billboard 200!

Kihyun previously expressed his ideas toward admirers and his users in an job interview following the massive announcement.

In a new job interview, Minhyuk said, “I was so happy to see our name in that place exactly where I have seen and experienced new music considering that I was a trainee. I was joyful with this new feeling of accomplishment, and I saved laughing.” He added that he didn’t consider it when he read the information at initial and he thanked their fans Monbebe. He explained, “I feel truly grateful to Monbebe every time I go up on my dream phase and realize a goal.”

Chief Shownu commented, “Our [musical] shade and language have adjusted a bit, so we organized a good deal to set the new sides of us into the album. I’m delighted we obtained help with this kind of grateful benefits.”

I.M said, “We received fantastic final results, but we will take pleasure in music with no dwelling on the success,” and Hyungwon stated, “I am more than happy [with our accomplishment], but I won’t be complacent, and I will try out to accomplish a much better objective in the foreseeable future.”

Joohoney wasn’t in a position to take part in the promotions for their American album due to health issues, but he shared, “I will also consider to meet Monbebe in far better condition, so I would value it if you will continue on to appreciate us.”

It was announced on February 23 that “All About Luv” grew to become MONSTA X’s first album to strike the Billboard 200 when it grabbed the No. five spot. The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

