MONSTA X shares Joohoney’s message + updates fans on his health

MONSTA X gave fans an update on Joohoney’s health after his diagnosis of anxiety.

On January 18, the group held their first day of their MX Home Party fan concert at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul. True to its tradition of having a defined theme and dress code, MONSTA X invited Monbebes to attend this year’s fan concert in warm pajamas. After opening the show with the Korean version of “Play it Cool” and their very first performance of “Monsta Truck”, MONSTA X greeted their fans and reassured them about the absence of Joohoney.

After Starship Entertainment announced last week that Joohoney would take a break from his activities to focus on his health after showing symptoms of anxiety, the rapper did not attend the group’s fan concert.

MONSTA X leader Shownu told fans: “Jooheon couldn’t participate today, but he’s working hard to recover. He said his condition had improved a lot. Jooheon told us (to tell you): “I’m sorry and I miss you very much.” Next time, we’ll show you great things with Jooheon. “

Hyungwon promised, “We will take on Jooheon’s responsibilities in addition to (ours),” and Minhyuk added, “Jooheon’s parts are difficult, but what about Monbebe to do them with us?”

MONSTA X will hold the second day of its “MX Home Party” on January 19, after which they will start a world tour.

