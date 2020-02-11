MONSTA X will be the first K-Pop artist to participate in the “Kelly Clarkson Show”

MONSTA X will be the guest of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”!

The agency of the group Starship Entertainment revealed that MONSTA X left for San Francisco on February 10 to start promoting their new album “All About Luv”. The agency shared: “MONSTA X will launch its promotions in the United States with their appearance on NBC’s.” The Kelly Clarkson Show “on February 13.”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is a popular NBC television show hosted by triple Grammy Award winners and singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson. The program communicates with audiences live on a wide variety of topics, and popular stars such as Dwayne Johnson, John Legend and Christina Aguilera have already appeared on the show.

MONSTA X will appear as guests on the show to promote its first English album “All About Luv”, which is due out on February 14. They will be the first K-pop group to appear on “The Kelly Clarkson Show. “

Previously, MONSTA X promoted in the United States through various television talk shows, including NBC’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, “ Good Morning America “and FOX5” Good Day New “. York. Already, the fans strongly anticipate the album as well as their appearance in the talk show. In addition, after winning numerous awards at the 34th Golden Disk Awards, 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards, 29th Seoul Music Awards, and more, MONSTA X has received numerous accolades as global idols.

