MONSTA X’s “HERO” Rooftop Clip Results in being Their 1st Movie To Get to one hundred Million Sights

Jermaine Hoffman
MONSTA X has reached an amazing YouTube milestone!

On March 3 at around six: 45 a.m. KST, the “HERO” Rooftop Version video clip surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. This is approximately 4 decades, 5 months, 1 working day, and 9 hours considering the fact that its launch on October one, 2015 at 10 p.m.

Even though not an official audio video but a performance movie, this is MONSTA X’s 1st video clip to achieve 100 million.

Congratulations to MONSTA X!

