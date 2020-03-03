monsta-x’s-“hero”-rooftop-clip-results-in-being-their-1st-movie-to-get-to-one-hundred-million-sights

MONSTA X has reached an amazing YouTube milestone!

On March 3 at around six: 45 a.m. KST, the “HERO” Rooftop Version video clip surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. This is approximately 4 decades, 5 months, 1 working day, and 9 hours considering the fact that its launch on October one, 2015 at 10 p.m.

Even though not an official audio video but a performance movie, this is MONSTA X’s 1st video clip to achieve 100 million.

Congratulations to MONSTA X!

Look at the clip all over again underneath: