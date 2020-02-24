monsta-x’s-kihyun-shares-feelings-following-their-billboard-200-prime-5-debut

MONSTA X’s Kihyun shared the group’s many thanks and far more after their English-language album “All About Luv” took No. 5 on the Billboard 200!

He instructed SpoTVNews as a result of his agency on February 24, “First off, I want to inform [our fans] Monbebe, who adore us without keeping anything at all back again, how grateful and content I am.”

“I assume that if it weren’t for Monbebe, who hear to and cherish our new music, we wouldn’t have been ready to obtain this or make our intention a truth,” he explained. “I sincerely thank you and adore you.”

“I will never ever forget this really like that Monbebe has presented to MONSTA X, and we’ll pay you back with even better music and performances,” he promised. “I also want to give a message of support to our members who worked tough with me. I want to say ‘You did a terrific task, and let us do the job harder.’”

It was announced on February 23 that “All About Luv” turned MONSTA X’s 1st album to hit the Billboard 200 when it grabbed the No. 5 place. The Billboard 200 ranks the most well known albums in the United States, and the only other Korean artists who have taken spots in the Major five are BTS and SuperM.

Congratulations all over again to MONSTA X!

