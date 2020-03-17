Monster Magnet Announces Rescheduled 2021 ‘Celebration Of Powertrip’ North American Tour Dates

MONSTER MAGNET has postponed its “A Celebration Of Powertrip” tour to 2021, with new dates beginning January 21 in Sayreville, New Jersey. Tickets for all postponed dates will be honored for the recently scheduled displays. Find a complete checklist of dates down below.

Frontman Dave Wyndorf opinions on the regrettable circumstance: “So sorry to postpone the tour, but beneath the circumstances, I’m positive everyone can relate. Sweaty, are living rock new music and pandemics usually are not a excellent mix. So, we’re gonna reschedule this issue and do it at a time when every person can rub shoulders devoid of freaking out! Many thanks to all people who purchased tickets. Stay effectively and we will see you on the other side!”

Rescheduled dates:

Jan. 21 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom



Jan. 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ In other places



Jan. 23 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair



Jan. 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts



Jan. 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater



Jan. 27 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera Property



Jan. 29 – Flint, MI @ The Device Store



Jan. 30 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro



Jan. 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line



Feb. 02 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater



Feb. 03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar



Feb. 05 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw



Feb. 06 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon



Feb. 07 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater



Feb. 09 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Corridor



Feb. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda



Feb. 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Property of Blues



Feb. 12 – San Diego, CA @ Property of Blues



Feb. 15 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill



Feb. 17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade



Feb. 18 – Charleston, SC @ The Songs Farm



Feb. 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Audio Stage

“Powertrip” was MONSTER MAGNET‘s business breakthrough, accomplishing mainstream success thanks largely to the strike solitary “House Lord”. Other strike songs on the album involve “Powertrip”, “Temple Of Your Goals” and “See You In Hell”. The album arrived at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Heatseekers chart, No. 21 on the German chart, No. 65 on the U.K. chart and No. 97 on the Billboard 200. The album was certified gold by the RIAA on January 25, 1999.

MONSTER MAGNET‘s most recent Napalm Information launch was 2018’s “Mindfucker”.

