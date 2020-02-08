Montaigne represents Australia at Eurovision 2020

The votes for Australia Decides 2020 have been confirmed and the nation has chosen Montaigne – also known as Jessica Cerro – to represent this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The singer from Sydney, who convinced the audience with her upcoming song “Don’t Break Me”, took first place with a total of 107 points. The jury rated it 53, the highest among the participants, while the remaining 54 came from the television program of the audience. She will represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, which takes place in Rotterdam from May 12th to 16th.

The former Australian idol winner Casey Donovan took second place with “Proud”, who scored the highest score on television at 60. Singer-songwriter Vanessa Amorosi from Melbourne rounded off the top three with “Lessons of Love”.

Australia decided! We have a winner! @actualmontaigne shows the flag of Australia at #Eurovision 2020. See you in Rotterdam! #AusDecides pic.twitter.com/O8lzUepOkl

– SBS Eurovision (@SBSEurovision) February 8, 2020

Cerro wrote “Don’t Break Me” with David Musumeci and Anthony Egizii from DNA Songs production company. The duo has also worked on other Australian Eurovision Song Contest submissions, including “Don’t Come Easy” by Isaiah Firebrace in 2017 and “We Got Love” by Jessica Mauboy in 2018.

Australia Decides also featured the Australian representative of Eurovision 2016, Dami Im, and the Swedish singer Måns Zelmerlöw. The duo interpreted the Eurovision 2015 contribution “Heroes” in an impressive way. After her appearance, Im also announced that she would participate in the next edition of Australia Decides to represent the country again at Eurovision.

Last year Montaigne released her second studio album “Complex”. The record reached number 19 in the ARIA charts and included the singles “For Your Love”, “Ready” and “Love Might Be Found (Volcano)”.