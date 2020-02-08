Montaigne will represent Australia at Eurovision 2020

Montaigne and her characteristic frill will represent Australia at Eurovision in 2020 after hitting something Casey Donovan and Vanessa Amorosi,

She won the Australia Decides National Final overnight on the Gold Coast with 54 points from the jury and another 53 from the public vote.

This means that she will now perform her song.Don’t break meIn Rotterdam in May.

Montaigne was a triple j unearthed high finalist in 2012 and released her debut album Magnificent heights The album was awarded her a Breakthrough Artist Award at this year’s ARIA Awards.

Last night she stepped on the stage with blue hair and rosy cheeks Pokémon character Mr. Mime,

Casey Donovan scored 100 points for her songProud‘. Vanessa Amorosi came third, followed by Didirri in the fourth.

Jack Vidgen He took eighth place with his songI am king I am queen‘.

Montaigne described her song and said:

“Don’t Break Me” is a representation of the long enough phase of a relationship breakdown, in which one person feels that he is spending a lot more time, energy and resources in the relationship than the other person and is getting frustrated and annoying. I wrote it while reading Codependent No More by Melody Beattie that really influenced the characteristics of the character and the dynamics of the relationship. “

On May 12, she will face Sweden, Russia, Slovenia, Northern Macedonia, Ireland, Belarus and Lithuania in the first semi-final.

