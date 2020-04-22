Montana GOP Torches Gov. Bullock for fundraising with Kamala Harris

The Montana Republican Party on Wednesday overthrew the government of Montana Democrat Steve Bullock to raise funds with Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), while Montanans await a plan by the governor on how to reopen the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bullock, who is seeking to disengage from Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), has instituted a stay order in Montana until Friday, after which he will gradually reopen the state’s economy.

Meanwhile, Harris hosted a fundraiser with Bullock on Tuesday.

Brooke Stroyke, communications director for the Montana Republican Party, criticized Bullock Wednesday in a statement to Breitbart News for prioritizing a fundraiser with Harris before sharing his plan with Montanans to reopen the state’s economy.

“The Montanans have yet to see a plan by Gov. Bullock to reopen our economy, but that didn’t stop the governor from spending Tuesday night presenting himself to far-left California donors with Kamala Harris,” he said. dir Strokye. “Bullock approaching liberal elites like Kamala and Chuck Schumer is not a surprise when you look at how far the governor has been left to focus on big issues.”

Bullock has moved to the left in his later years in his positions on abortion, gun control and immigration.

Bullock told CNN in 2018 that he would “support” a ban on semi-automatic assault rifles. The Montana governor vetoed a bill in 2019 that would have ensured that newborns who survive abortions receive life-saving assistance. Bullock vetoed legislation that would have banned the sanctuary cities of Montana. Bullock also supported the arrest and removal of President Donald Trump.

“Whether it has been withdrawn at the polls or through an execution procedure, we need to recognize the next person to come must be able to deal with these big divisions,” Bullock said in October 2019.

Bullock spent months denying he would run in the Senate after ending his failed presidential candidacy. It appears Bullock may have changed his mind about running for office after prominent Democrats, such as former President Barack Obama, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) pushed for Bullock to run. .

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for the Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.