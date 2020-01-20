Montana is a sure winner when the 49ers and Chiefs meet at the Joe Bowl

They hang out side by side at Joe Montana’s home in San Francisco: his latest uniform worn by the San Francisco 49ers and his latest with the Kansas City Chiefs.

With teams facing each other at Super Bowl LIV, the Hallary of Fame general feels a strong connection to both franchises.

Yes, he won four Super Bowls with the 49ers. But they ordered him to Kansas City, helped guide the Chiefs to the 1993 AFC Championship game, and he is still respected in that city.

And then there’s a third group.

“See how it goes,” Montana said by telephone Monday. “I played in San Francisco, I played in Kansas City, but I grew up in Pittsburgh when they won the Super Bowls when I was a kid. So you can add the Steelers to this confusion list. He tried to go home alone. “

Make no mistake, Montana is happy with the Feb. 2 matchup in the NFL’s biggest stage. He plans to be in Miami during Super Bowl week, making several appearances and staying for the game, something some are already calling the “Joe Bowl.”

“I think the two best teams got in there,” Montana said. “San Francisco is pretty sound. It’s an old school ball running team. They have a great defense. When you look at Kansas City, their defense has improved over the weeks, but their offense is crazy.

“(Chiefs quarterback) Patrick Mahomes is not someone who says ‘I want to get him in the pocket,'” Montana said. “Well, I’m not sure you want to do that. They are one of those guys who are very skilled and tough to defend. It will do some work in some way.

So is it better to have a high octane offense like the Chiefs, or a 49ers defense?

“You can ask Danny,” Montana said, referring to legendary Dan Marino, who lost the Super Bowl XIX to San Francisco, 38-16. “When you look at it over the years, the defenses typically win it. Danny had a huge year when they played us. And our defense … (49ers safety) Ronnie Lott believes he was the best defense of all time He actually thinks he was the best team we’ve ever had. “

The defense is leading the way for the 49ers this season, including Sunday’s win over Green Bay.

As for the 49ers quad Jimmy Garoppolo?

“They put him in a good position,” Montana said. “Everybody talks about his eavesdropping, but for a general, the interference is part of the game. He did what he had to do.

“When he has to throw it, he throws it. Does he care if he throws it six times in a game? No. He’s here. He goes to the Super Bowl and has a high chance of winning. (of coach Kyle Shanahan), and obviously has a great understanding of him. “

Montana, who, along with her husband, Jennifer, spent Monday morning walking around the hills with their granddaughter, was at home watching the championships.

Like millions of football fans, they were adored by Mahomes’ game and, in particular, his wild 27-yard touchdown runs at the end of the first half against Tennessee. In this game, the Chiefs General proceeded to the sideline before cutting back into midfield and diving into the end zone.

“The funny part is, if you did it many years ago and you didn’t run out of bounds, then the next time the ball was running, they would make you pay for it,” Montana said. “Like everyone else, I said, ‘Oh, shoot, it’ll go out of bounds. “Then he stayed in and then everyone was trying to catch him.”

Jennifer Montana called Mahomes her second favorite general ever, because it’s so fun to watch. In addition, Montana continues to have a deep affinity for Kansas City.

“I thought it was great,” Joe said. “We had great experience from people, fans, organization and teammates – my God – we had a great team. They still have friends from that team. They dropped second in the final game of the year (in Minnesota) and I had to go in Buffalo to play instead of Kansas City. That probably costs us the Super Bowl. “

The Chiefs finished third seed and had to beat Pittsburgh and Houston Oilers before the title game against top-seeded Buffalo, a team Kansas City had beaten during the regular season.

Montana was hit by the league game with fatigue when it was dismissed in the third game of the third quarter. The Bills won, 13-7, and Montana began thinking about life after football.

“This concussion really put a defender on the things that are going on after that,” he said. “I look for life after football, more than anything else. It wasn’t even a bad blow. I just hit someone’s knee as I fall. It starts to make you think about the rest of your life with your four kids, and Jen, and I try to keep away still. “

He will return for the 1994 season and direct his team in wins over Denver Broncos with John Elway and 49ers with Steve Young.

Real games are not Montana’s most vivid memories of these two seasons in Kansas City, but the feeling of Arrowhead Stadium.

“The thing about Kansas City, no matter if they win or lose, this fan base is ridiculous,” he said. “Over the years, I don’t think the stage has ever been empty. These people there support this team and the organization like no one you have seen.

“And it’s so loud. Even after 50 years, they’re still screaming every week. This fan base is probably one of the best in the NFL, one of the hardest points to play for sure.”

He reminded coach Marty Schottenheimer that he was sidelined before his first game at Arrowhead and told him to prepare for a volley he had never experienced.

“I said, ‘Come on, Marty, I’ve played in four Super Bowls. I’ve played everywhere, ”he said. “And Marty said, ‘Just wait.’

Montana said that from the field level, the roar was incredible.

“The thing that gets you all over the field, when they sing the national anthem, is when they say, ‘And the home of the … Chiefs! “She still makes your hair stand in your hands.”

Of course, he has a treasure trove of memories from his years in San Francisco. This is his home, and his love for it has not faded. He is synonymous with the Bay Area, and Kansas City was little more than a hit in his career.

Nonetheless …

“It’s hard to choose between,” he said. “Yeah, we live here in San Francisco, so there’s a different feeling, just because you don’t have contact with Kansas City all the time. But there’s a place in my heart for both of them. Kansas City was so good and He accepted us to come in. It’s not easy and there is high expectation.

“But as Jen says, I guarantee my team will win.”