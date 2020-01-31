Montana ranchers, conservationists block horns over free-range bison

January 31 (UPI) – To enable a new state plan Bison breeders and keepers in Montana have played bison, which are to be classified as wild animals, against conservationists.

Wildlife organizations believe that restoring the national mammal would bring back large areas of public land the most iconic wild animal in the historic Great Plains. Cattle breeders, however, claim that wild bison will destroy property, endanger people, and consume grass on public land now used for cattle.

In January, Montana’s Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced a policy that could send herds of wild bison to private, public, or tribal lands.

The state wildlife agency’s new environmental statement says the agency will review public proposals for site-specific bison restoration plans after local stakeholders have acted.

No current proposals have been made to the state, but visions of large herds of wild bison in large prairie landscapes in eastern Montana have aroused visionaries since the late 1980s – and angered the locals.

While there are herds of bison nationwide, Yellowstone National Park is the only wild bison herd in the United States. The animals come from a tiny herd that survived extinction in the 19th century. They are known to have no bovine DNA.

“Some people have tears on their faces when they first see bison. It’s almost a spiritual experience,” said Pam Knowles, who runs a bison ranch for ecotourism near Townshend, Mont, with husband Craig.

Groups like the Yellowstone-based Buffalo Field Campaign believe that wild bison like elk should be part of the ecosystem. The Yellowstone bison are allowed to leave the park’s west entrance in winter to find grass, but are chased back into the park in spring.

“We definitely support the restoration of wild, wild bison in free habitats,” said James Holt, executive director of the field campaign and former member of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee.

“We need these buffaloes that fill the Yellowstone ecosystem. The states around the park need bisons for soil and plant health and for the viability of other wildlife,” said Holt.

But some of the state’s interests in agriculture and animal husbandry contradict this idea.

“I don’t understand why we should force other landowners to have wild bison on their property,” said Chuck Denowh, policy director of a ranching and farming group, United Property Owners of Montana. “A bison restoration is already underway in Montana, which is carried out responsibly and reduces risks, diseases and damage.”

Denowh cited Ted Turner’s 2 million-acre Montana Bison private ranch as an example of a bison legacy that was raised privately as cattle. His group strongly opposes the aspirations of the billionaire-funded American prairie reserve, founded in 2001, to bison.

In the huge empty counties in eastern Montana, where fewer people have lived since the 1930s, the reserve has bought 30 local ranches from willing sellers and wants to buy another 20 to create a huge “American Serengeti” on private and public land.

“Research shows that the 3.2 million acre, fully intact prairie ecosystem that we want to reach one day could feed a herd of 10,000 bison,” said reserve spokeswoman Beth Saboe.

Although the reserve has 850 genetically pure bison and these are kept as farm animals, opponents fear that the reserve’s plans could actually lead to an unmanageable herd of game and destroy the surrounding agricultural areas.

These concerns are unfounded, said Saboe.

“We have never pushed for a wild herd. If one day the state of Montana decides to see a wild bison herd in the state, we would contribute some animals to this effort.”

Bison at large

A sixth generation Montanan, Sierra Stoneberg Holt, has a ranch opposite the reserve. Stoneberg Holt, unrelated to James Holt, said she disagreed with the reserve’s long-term plan to recreate the empty Great Plains, which are filled with wild bison and little practical management.

“(American Prairie Reserve) will poorly manage the grasslands and lead to animal extinction,” she said.

A loose bison bull once prevented a neighbor from leaving his home to see a doctor, she said. Another bison was mistaken for a neighbor’s cattle and injured a cow.

For bison producers who have kept their herds relatively wild, it is not difficult to imagine what a wild herd could look like.

Bison rancher Craig Knowles said the 80 animals at Wild Echo Bison Ranch had never damaged the house or other structures on the 450 acre lot. Bison stays behind barbed wire fences on the ranch.

“We don’t touch our animals at all. Bison are easy to handle unless you use cattle handling techniques,” said Knowles. The animals would “consider it an abuse” if they were chased, castrated, or branded like cattle in a crush slide.

“They are very intelligent animals that are capable of resentment and revenge,” he said.

Knowles, a wildlife biologist, predicted that wild bison herds could be handled like wild bighorn sheep – in small herds.

“What is a wild bison is a good question, and is it even possible to have wild bison?” Knowles asked. “Probably a better question is how we can move bison back to a human-dominated landscape.”

Jim Bailey, a retired wildlife biologist from the Montana Wild Bison Restoration Coalition from Belgrade, Montana, has proposed to restore a small wild herd of bison to 100 square kilometers of U.S. Forest Service land at the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge in east Montana.

The herd would start with 50 bison and eventually grow to a size that would even allow hunting, Bailey said.

He and others said the fear of an ordinary farmer that bison could infect their herd with brucellosis was unfounded. The bacterial disease can cause female cows to stop gestation.

No known cases of bison brucellosis have been documented, although cattle near Yellowstone Park have caught elk disease.

“(Ranchers) make it sound like the world will go down for all of eastern Montana if we have wild bison, but that’s certainly not true,” said Bailey.

Set precedent

According to Denowh from United Property Owners, ranchers also reject bison on public land because it could set an anti-agricultural tone that threatens their rights.

Ranchers complained when the American Prairie Reserve asked to move to bisons that graze the pastures of their properties managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

The request, which the nonprofit association later cut, called for internal fences to be removed and forage to be found all year round.

Denowh said ranchers fear that the reserve will de-allocate agricultural production and “use it for recreational or aesthetic purposes.”

“If they set this precedent, conservationists (with grazing rights) can buy land from the Bureau of Land Management outside of town and turn it into something else,” he said.