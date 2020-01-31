Montana State selects former player Jimmy Beal as Running Backs Trainer for National Sports

The state of Montana has replaced a former player on his coaching staff with another.

MSU appointed Jimmy Beal, a player on two of the Bobcats Big Sky Championship teams, as the team’s next running backs coach on Thursday. He replaces DeNarius McGhee, the Bobcats’ most successful quarterback to date, who was the program’s trainer and recruiting coordinator before leaving for the Houston Texans last week.

“It is a blessing to go back where it all started for me,” Los Angeles-born Beal said in a press release. “Being in the church, dropping by and seeing the stadium really brings it home.”

The Bobcats have not yet announced a new offensive coordinator. MSU’s former OK, Matt Miller, moved to Boise State, his alma mater, on January 15, where he assumed the role of game coordinator. When the Bobcats needed a defense coordinator last season, it only took them a day to hire Kane Ioane.

The Bobcats relied on their hasty attack on their way to the FCS semi-finals, the first appearance since 1984. The choice of the MSU back coach was critical to the future of the program.

Beal will take over a group that shows depth and talent. Logan Jones, the MSU’s leading ruser at 915 yards, graduated. But eight bobcats reached a total length of at least 100 meters during the season as they led the Big Sky, and were eighth in the country with 258.1 rushing yards per game. The Bobcats also set a school record in a season with 3,871 teams in 2019.

Beal trained last season in the state of South Dakota and from 2010 to 18 in northern Arizona. With Lumberjacks, Beal’s backs formed all-big sky teams in eight of his nine seasons. NAU’s Zach Bauman became an All-American from 2011 to 2013 and set the record for career schools at 5,132 meters.

Beal coached Rocky Mountain College recipients in 2007 and running back in 2009 when Bobcat’s head coach Jeff Choate became known to him, and Montana State-Billings track sprinters from 2007 to 2009.

“He is a respected coach and is considered one of the elite recruiters at the Big Sky conference. He has an excellent reputation as a developer of running back talent and was one of the first groups at our conference in Northern Arizona,” said Choate in a press release, “He has also worked on a high-performing Missouri Valley program in the state of South Dakota and therefore has a lot of experience at our level. I am pleased that he is back in the state of Montana.”

The Bobcats had four MSU alumni on their coaching staff and Beal replaced McGhee as fourth. Beal was red-shirted for the Bobcats in 2002 when they defeated Montana for the first time in 16 years and won their first Big Sky title since 1984. In 2003, he ran for 162 yards when they won the conference again. He played cornerback in the second year and scored eight tackles in 10 games. He was also in the race at the MSU.

From 2005 to 2006 he played at Rocky Mountain and became the team’s senior MVP. He holds a degree in art education and a minor in coaching from the MSU in 2006 and a master in sports management from MSU-Billings in 2009.

“I was on the first team to defeat the Grizzlies in a few years, I won the league and I saw the excitement and the vision,” said Beal. “It is very exciting to see how the circle closes and is part of the program again.”