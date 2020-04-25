“Month”: Vaccine manufacturers move forward with unproven candidates to reach 2021 target – experts say it may be unrealistic – News – The Palm Beach Post

In a breathtaking multi-billion dollar bet made by vaccine manufacturers, potential candidates to fight the new coronavirus are being prepared for production around the world before even knowing if any of them will work.

It is one of the most dramatic examples of shortcuts and streamlining aimed at meeting what many experts see as unrealistic U.S. target dates for vaccination.

In front of the White House briefings and at the center, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has repeatedly told the pandemic-weary nation that the vaccine for the virus may be ready in 12 to 18 months.

This timeline would destroy all precedents for the development of a new vaccine, which usually takes several years. The fastest thing ever done is mumps, which lasted four years.

“I think the 18-month goal is a goal that is very, very difficult to achieve,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. “But it just might be our month.”

The production of tens of millions of unproven doses of vaccines for specified vaccines is unprecedented. It underlines the urgent need to find solutions as soon as possible to end the scourge that has killed nearly 200,000 people around the world and destroyed the world economy.

Coronavirus: Twin brothers die from pandemics – every 100 years

Not all deaths are counted: What we know about people who may be missing from the statistics

There is no certainty as to why experimental vaccines work. If someone proves effective, getting it in the arms of people around the world will require a new bold step: the Food and Drug Administration should speed up its normal approval process, rapid clinical trials and coordination of regulatory processes.

When test data becomes available, work on vaccines that fail or have unreasonable side effects is stopped and vaccine stocks are destroyed.

“This is indeed a bold new world,” said L.J., Prime Minister of the Coalition for Immunization. Tan, which shares information on vaccines and the diseases they prevent in collaboration with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

‘Absolutely unprecedented’

Drug giant Johnson & Johnson is one of many major vaccine developers making the leap.

The company has already begun work to fulfill its promise to produce a billion doses of its vaccine even in human trials in months, said Macaya Douoguih, the company’s director of clinical development for vaccines.

Moving is financially risky, but it can take a year or more of the process.

Pfizer in the U.S. has four candidates for coronavirus vaccines that are expected to enter clinical trials possibly within the next week.

The company has begun scratching its production capacity to produce millions of doses of vaccine by the end of the year – long before it knows what might come out, the company told the US TODAY.

“It’s quite unprecedented, and it demonstrates our industry’s strong commitment to eradicate COVID-19 and get all future vaccines to patients as quickly as possible, despite the incredible risks,” said Phyllis Arthur, vice president of infectious diseases and diagnostics. in the biotechnology industry group BIO.

International public-private partnerships are the biggest contribution. The vaccine effort, supported by the Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) in Oslo, Norway, is funded by 14 governments, as well as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the UK Wellcome Trust.

With $ 2 billion in financial support, it will help ten leading candidates make vaccines “at risk,” said James Robinson, a consultant who manages CEPI’s manufacturing strategy.

“Risk” means that CEPI bears all financial costs, all legal liability and the costs of a clinical trial without market guarantees.

“Production of many programs has begun on a limited scale; full-scale production should be underway for the summer, ”Robinson said.

The goal is that as testing progresses, researchers will be able to identify the most promising candidates and read substantial amounts of doses to use.

The probability of failure is high, but CEPI is confident that some of the ten vaccine candidates will be successful. “It’s a bet we have to take to make sure we have one or three that work,” Robinson said.

The financial risk for companies is also unprecedented.

“You’ve only spent a million dollars to learn something interesting,” but you have nothing to show for it, said Gregory Poland, a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and editor-in-chief of the magazine Vaccine. .

The manufacture and production of vaccines, even in normal times, is whimsical. Yields are low and outbreaks can be reduced, pulling public attention and money away. It makes the decision to produce multiple vaccines before they have been tested with even more significant ones.

“Companies don’t want to risk taking all of these doses until they know the vaccine is licensed and for sale,” said Kathleen Neuzil, director of the Center for Vaccine Development at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

But in today’s environment, the choices are rough.

“Maybe you say, ‘This is a pandemic.’ It’s important enough that we try, “Neuzil said.” It’s definitely gambling. There’s no doubt about it. ”

COVID-19 vaccine may not be possible

It is possible that there will be no vaccines. Respiratory vaccines have had setbacks. In 1966, two toddlers died from vaccination for respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. It was not until the end of last year that vaccines were approved for that respiratory virus.

Vaccine developers also have to contend with antibody-dependent boosting when a potential vaccine ultimately makes the virus easier than harder to infect a cell.

Since then, there have been problems in history in the manufacture of vaccines against coronaviruses, one of which is SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease COVID-19.

No one has ever developed a vaccine for the common cold, often caused by different strains of the coronavirus. Animals became ill from attempts to vaccinate with severe acute respiratory syndrome. The SARS virus is closely related to the COVID-19 virus.

The urgency of ending the pandemic has brought together unprecedented resources and expertise to find a solution, but the development of a vaccine is still very difficult. That’s one reason there’s still nothing for HIV or the common cold, said Esther Krofah, director general of FasterCures in Washington, D.C., based on a focus on accelerating medical research.

“It’s not an absolute guarantee, although all of these efforts are underway,” he said.

Osterholm, who wrote the bestselling “Deadliest Enemy” on public health crises, believes we have to assume that one cannot be found. It strains treatments and social distancing until the disease has passed. He recently estimated that 800,000 Americans will die from COVID-19.

“I believe the response to a pandemic must be as if there were no vaccine,” said Osterholm, who has been a public health expert on many epidemics for more than 35 years.

“With this infectious disease, you’re probably talking to 60 to 70% of the population that it should be infected and develop immunity in order to have a significant reduction in spread,” he said.

According to the World Health Organization, there are currently more than 70 vaccine candidates for SARS-CoV-2. I hope many succeed.

To protect the world’s 7.8 billion people, several vaccines are needed, produced in dozens of facilities. No vaccine manufacturer can make enough doses for the entire population.

The vaccine may be possible in late 2021 or early 2022, but it’s hard to say, said Jon Andrus, a professor of global vaccine and vaccination policy at the Milken Institute of Public Health at George Washington University.

“We build this plane as we fly it,” he said. “With science, you expect the unexpected. You can’t wave a magic wand and say it happens. “