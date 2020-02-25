monthly-bill-cosby-publicist-publishes-assertion-in-support-of-convicted-rapist-harvey-weinstein

Bill Cosby just can’t maintain his head down and shell out time in prison in silence, and the comedian issued a assertion by means of his publicist, criticizing Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction.

According to webpage six, Cozy instructed his publicist to publish the pursuing statement:

“This is not stunning mainly because these jurors had been not kidnapped, which gave them entry to media protection and thoughts of community impression. There is no way for somebody to imagine that Mr. Weinstein was heading to obtain a truthful trial and neutral,quot. statement starts.

“In addition, this judge confirmed that he preferred a conviction by sending jurors to deliberate, immediately after they had been hanged in quite a few of the prices.

Right here is the dilemma that all Us citizens, particularly abundant and famed men, should go after … Exactly where do we go in this state to obtain justice and impartiality in the judicial program? And where by do we go in this place to locate due process? “the statement ongoing.

Then he resolved the #metoo activists:

“Lastly, if the #metoo movement is not just about Becky [white women], I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back again a lot more than 400 yrs and tarnish the names of individuals oppressors who raped slaves. This is a really sad working day. in the American judicial program. “

Do you have a stage or is it a scope?