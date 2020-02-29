[Monthly bill Maher Panel Gets Heated Above Trump Coronavirus Reaction: ‘We’re Not Rooting for Failure!’]

Monthly bill Maher tonight received heated with Buck Sexton around President Donald Trump’s response to coronavirus, with Maher indicating, “I imagine the coronavirus is likely to change people’s sights of Donald Trump, last but not least. Not for the superior.”

Sexton mentioned this must be an concern where everyone’s in settlement but there are liberals “trying to rating political points.”

“But he is lying his ass off about it,” Maher responded. “You would acknowledge he lies his ass off, and which is aspect of the charm, I get it, since government is for trolling and producing liberals cry their liberal tears. But which is not so amusing now, is it? Do you definitely have no buyer’s regret?”

They argued above what Trump mentioned about a vaccine prior to Maher showed the online video of Senator John Kennedy, a Republican, grilling acting DHS main Chad Wolf and requested Sexton if he shares the senator’s problem.

Sexton stated that gurus are nevertheless figuring out some of the critical facts, telling Maher, “Everyone has the identical sensation listed here, which is that they want the greatest reaction attainable from the governing administration [and] the only people today that appear to be rooting for failure…”

“We’re not rooting for failure! We’re rooting for wellbeing! We’re rooting for competence!” Maher fired back again.

The two of them went back and forth, with Maher saying “you don’t seriously feel this bullshit you are saying” and Sexton blasting the anti-Trump “derangement” as illogical.

You can view over, by using HBO.