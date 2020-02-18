[monthly-bill-&-ted-are-looking-sharp-in-new-experience-the-audio-photo ]

Invoice & Ted are on the lookout sharp in new Confront the Songs picture

Orion Shots has produced a manufacturer new even now for director Dean Parisot’s highly-expected threequel Bill & Ted Deal with the Audio, showcasing our favored time-travelling titular duo, portrayed by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, in their colorful satisfies. Test out the full photo in the gallery down below!

Monthly bill & Ted Confront the Music centers on Invoice S. Preston (Wintertime) and Ted “Theodore” Logan (Reeves), who are now fathers and have nonetheless to satisfy their rock ‘n’ roll destinies. Their life transform when they are frequented by a messenger from the upcoming who warns them that only their music can save daily life as we know it.

Becoming a member of Winter season and Reeves are newcomers star Samara Weaving (All set or Not) and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) as Monthly bill and Ted’s daughters, respectively. The film will also feature Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Jillian Bell (Workaholics), Kristen Schall (Toy Story four), Holland Taylor (Gloria Bell), Child Cudi, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, and Beck Bennet. William Sadler is also established to reprise his position as Dying alongside franchise returners Amy Stoch and Hal London Jr. Newcomer.

Information of a third Bill & Ted film has been floating all-around for decades. After Invoice & Ted’s Excellent Journey and Invoice & Ted’s Bogus Journey, original creators Chris Matheson (Consider That) and Ed Solomon (Adult males in Black, Now You See Me) have penned the script, with Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Enjoyment with Dick and Jane) directing. Scott Kroopf (Limitless) will make jointly with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios, with Steven Soderbergh serving as an govt producer together with Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr., and John Santilli.

Monthly bill & Ted Encounter the New music will get there in theaters on August 21.