Monthly crime statistics: killings, shootings increase in January 2020

Murders and shootings reported last month in Chicago increased compared to January 2019, according to statistics released by Chicago police.

The 34 murders reported in January were 55% higher than the 22 murders in the same month last year, the Chicago police said Saturday in a statement. The department praised January 2019 as the least murders the city had seen in the month since 2010.

The number of shootings also increased by 43%, with 139 incidents reported in January this year compared to 97 last year, police said. The Sun-Times has counted 160 victims in the city this month.

The Sun-Times also counted 34 murders in January within the city limits. Among the earliest murders of the year, two toddlers were killed in South Shore.

Although Chief Chief Inspector Charlie Beck said the increase in crime this month was “alarming,” he was optimistic about the entire year.

“I am confident that crime in Chicago will end the year with a general decline and that confidence between residents and police will improve,” Beck said in the statement. “The January increases are alarming and I expect officers to respond with increased vigilance by paying more attention to the needs of their communities.”

Other crimes – robberies, burglaries and car thefts – fell 3%, police said.

On Thursday, Beck announced a police reorganization – one of the largest in Chicago in decades.

The changes include deploying more than 1,100 officers and investigators in the city, and strengthening public security resources in neighborhoods that have seen an increase in crime, police said. The city also announced two proposals for a total of $ 7.5 million to expand community outreach on the street and integrate trauma-informed services for those at high risk of violence.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.