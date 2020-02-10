Montreal Alouettes cheerleaders group to return in 2020

MONTREAL – Montreal Alouettes will have cheerleaders on the field this coming CFL season.

The team announced Monday that it is reversing an earlier decision to suspend its cheerleaders after receiving feedback from the fan asking the Alouettes to reconsider.

Alutettes announced on Wednesday that they would proceed without a cheerleader in 2020 in a bid to cut costs.

In a statement Monday, the Aluets called their team “the best cheerleaders in the country”.

“The fans arrived, our members were talking, they asked us very constructively and with respect, for their overwhelming majority, to reconsider our position,” Alouette said. “They also clearly showed their deep commitment to the cheerleading team and the Alouettes. As a result, we listened and read all the communication.

Annie Larouche, head of the Als cheerleading team for the past 24 years, thanked the team on her Facebook page for her decision to reinstate the cheerleaders.

“Our goal is to invite representatives of the cheerleaders as early as this week to speak with the administration and move forward satisfactorily for both fans and Aloutis,” the team said.

Toronto-based entrepreneurs Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern bought the club from the CFL last month. The CFL operated the team after the Wetenhall family sold it to the league last spring.

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

The eight other CFL clubs all have cheerleaders.

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

Sign Up Now