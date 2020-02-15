[montreal-alouettes-drop-cheerleading-staff-for-monetary-motives]

MONTREAL—The Montreal Alouettes say they are cutting their cheerleading group since of money concerns.

The CFL club informed the cheerleading staff of its final decision Wednesday.

Toronto-based businessmen Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern acquired the club from the CFL previous month. The CFL experienced been operating the team due to the fact the Wetenhall household offered it to the league last spring.

All 8 other CFL golf equipment have cheerleaders.

6 NFL teams — the Buffalo Expenditures, Chicago Bears, Inexperienced Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns — do not have formal cheerleaders.

The Alouettes produced a statement outlining their reasoning.

“In the latest context of fiscal turnaround, tricky selections need to be manufactured. It is with regret that we knowledgeable the cheerleader workforce this morning that they will not return in 2020,” the Alouettes said.

“This selection has absolutely nothing to do with the challenging function they place in, or their recognition. Our cheer team was amongst the major in the league.”

Annie Larouche, the director of the Als’ cheerleading group the previous 24 decades, stated she experienced a “broken heart” on Fb. She reported she will continue to get the job done with the team’s charitable foundation.

“You have been a resource of inspiration and pure contentment and I am incredibly happy of what we have completed jointly,” Larouche claimed. “Be proud simply because you are a single of my greatest achievements.”