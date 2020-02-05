Montreal Aluets disappoints cheerleader team for financial reasons

MONTREAL – Montreal Aluets say they are cutting their cheerleaders because of financial problems.

The CFL team informed the cheerleader team of its decision Wednesday.

Toronto-based entrepreneurs Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern bought the club from the CFL last month. The CFL operated the team after the Wetenhall family sold it to the league last spring.

All eight other CFL clubs have cheerleaders.

Six NFL teams – the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns – have no official cheerleaders.

The Aluets issued a statement explaining their reasoning.

“In the current context of economic recycling, difficult decisions have to be made. It is regrettable that we have informed the cheerleaders this morning that they will not return in 2020,” Aluettis said.

“This decision has nothing to do with the hard work they put in or their popularity. Our team thanked the top of the league.”

Annie Larouche, head of the Als cheerleading team for the past 24 years, said she had a “broken heart” on Facebook. He said he would continue to work with the charity of the group.

“You have a source of inspiration and pure happiness and I am very proud of what we have achieved together,” Larouche said. “Be proud of being one of my greatest achievements.”

