Montrose bridge elimination prompts Kennedy, Edens lane and ramp closures

Lane and ramp closures are prepared via the weekend on sections of the Kennedy and Edens expressways for the elimination of the Montrose Avenue bridge on the Northwest Aspect.

The express lanes of I-90/94 have been shut down at 7 p.m. Thursday and will continue being shut until eventually 3 p.m. Friday, in accordance to a assertion from the Illinois Section of Transportation.

The closures are section of a project to reconstruct the bridge carrying Montrose about the expressway and will allow crews to start off eradicating the existing bridge, IDOT explained.

The ramps to the inbound expressway from Montrose and Wilson avenues will be shut at noon on Friday, adopted by the ramps from Lawrence and Cicero avenues at 7 p.m., IDOT explained.

Commencing at 7 p.m. Friday, inbound targeted visitors on the Kennedy and Edens expressways will be lessened to a single lane approaching Montrose, IDOT claimed. Traffic will go on in the convey lanes, but will be not able to exit right until Armitage Avenue.

Moreover, pedestrians coming into the CTA Blue Line station at Montrose really should be expecting intermittent 15-moment sidewalk closures among 12:01 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

All lanes and ramps are owing to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, according to IDOT.

This weekend’s operate will enable for the elimination of the initially of a few sections of the bridge, which crosses in excess of the inbound lanes, IDOT reported. The next phase of the bridge is scheduled be eliminated on the weekend of Might 1, with the remaining portion scheduled for later this spring.