Monty Python performer and director Terry Jones dead at 77

Terry Jones, a member of the comedy troupe Monty Python, died at the age of 77. He suffered from dementia.

Jones’ agent says he died Tuesday night. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely courageous but always good-humored fight with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

With fellow British Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and American Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python Flying Circus, whose anarchist humor revolutionized British comedy.

Jones wrote and acted for the group’s TV series, which ran for five seasons on BBC and was later picked up in the US by PBS, and their films.

He directed Monty Python’s Life of Brian, with a co-director credit with Gilliam on Monty Python and the Holy Grail and The Meaning of Life.

Jones performs during the closing night of Monty Python Live (mostly) at the O2 Arena on July 20, 2014 in London. (Dave J. Hogan / Getty Images)

He then directed the non-Python films Personal Services with Julie Walters and Erik de Viking with Cleese and Tim Robbins.

In 2014, the group was reunited for a series of shows at the O2 Arena in London, one of which was later filmed, titled Monty Python Live (usually).

The members of Monty Python are still shown in undated publicity. From left to right: John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, Graham Chapman, Michael Palin and Eric Idle. (PBS / Python (Monty) Pictures Ltd / AP)

Jones was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2016.

Jones’s wife, Anna Soderstrom, and children Bill, Sally and Siri, said: “We have all lost a friendly, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, ruthless intellect and extraordinary humor have given pleasure to countless millions in six decades. “

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems and other work will live on forever, an appropriate legacy for a true polymath,” they said.

Chapman died of cancer in 1989, while Neil Innes, the musician often known as the “seventh Python” for his contributions to their songs and sketches, died in December.

I just heard from Terry J

It feels strange that a man with so many talents and so much endless enthusiasm should have faded so gently …

Of his many achievements, the greatest gift he gave us all was his ‘Life of Brian’ direction. Perfection

Two down, four more to go

– @ John Cleese

See you soon, Terry Jones. The big foot has come down to stomp on you. My God, what a pleasure you have given, what an unbridled joy and joy. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind

– @ Stephen Fry