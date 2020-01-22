‘Monty Python’s Flying Circus’ legend Terry Jones died at the age of 77

Terry Jones, A founding member of the legendary Monty Python sketch group has died. He was 77 years old.

Citing the family of the Welsh comedian, the BBC reports that Jones “gently disappeared into his home in north London” while surrounded by family and friends.

Jones, one of the group’s leading actors and the directorial talent behind The Holy Grail, the life of Brian and the meaning of life, died four years after the diagnosis of a rare form of dementia.

His Python Cast colleagues have publicly thought about the immense loss.

On twitter, John Cleese praised “a man of so many talents and so endless enthusiasm” while Michael Palin Jones said, “was far more than one of the funniest writers of his generation; he was the complete Renaissance comedian.”

Just heard from Terry J.

It’s strange that a man with so many talents and such endless enthusiasm should have gone away so gently …

Of his many achievements, the greatest gift he gave to all of me was his director of “Life of Brian”. perfection

Two more, four more

– John Cleese (@JohnCleese), January 22, 2020

Terry was one of my closest and most valuable friends. He was kind, generous, supportive and passionate about living life to …

Posted by Michael Palin on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Jones was known for processing Monty Python’s work with absurd characters, which also uttered some of the most memorable lines in British comedy history.

At least that’s how I remember him. My father, an English baby boomer, was legally required to introduce his children to Monty Python at a dangerous age. Jones The Life Of Brian “He’s not the Messiah, he’s just a very naughty boy!”

You can also remember Jones as Mr Creosote, the restaurant patron, whose endless puke flow was perhaps the funniest thing the 6-year-old had ever met.

Outside of his Monty Python work, Jones also wrote the screenplay for the cult hit Labyrinth, which crowns the illustrious career of a Mr David Bowie.

He also wrote a number of children’s books and television documentaries and found time to criticize the West’s participation in the so-called war on terror.

Not a bad run for a man who once exploded on the screen. All right, Terry.

