Monty Python’s Terry Jones dies at the age of 77

Terry Jones, co-founder of the Monty Python comedy group, died at the age of 77. His family said he had passed “after a long, extremely brave but always good fight with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

Jones formed Monty Python with John Cleese, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam, Graham Chapman, and Eric Idle in 1969. Prior to Monty Python, Jones and Palin gave and wrote together at the University of Oxford.

Jones and Monty Python

Through the use of satire and surrealism, Monty Python revolutionized the world of British comedy. Jones was best known for portraying female characters in their sketch comedy, Monty Python’s Flying Circus. He also played Brian’s mother in Brian’s life, which he also wrote and directed. One of Monty Python’s most famous quotes comes from Jones’ role in Brian’s life: “He’s not the Messiah. He’s a very naughty boy!”

In addition, Jones directed The Sign of Life and co-directed Monty Python and The Holy Grail with Gilliam – the film also marked his directorial debut.

After Monty Python, Jones worked on many projects and also wrote the script for Jim Henson’s Labsrinth movie. In 2014, Monty Python’s five surviving members gathered for a few reintegration events – Graham Chapman died of cancer in 1989.

His fierce fighting battle

In 2016, Jones was diagnosed with a form of dementia known as Fronthemporal Dementia, or FTD. This type is caused by the progressive loss of nerve cells in the frontal lobes of the brain or the temporal lobes. This nerve cell damage can make it difficult to speak, move or even understand the language. Jones eventually lost his ability to move and speak.

In 2016, Palin and Jones’ son, Bill, spoke on behalf of the comedian when he was awarded a special BAFTA award for outstanding contribution to film and television.

Jones Monty Python colleagues, as well as colleagues, commented on his passing.

I loved it the moment I saw him on stage at the Edinburgh Festival in 1963. So many laughs, moments of total comedy onstage and out, we all shared. It’s very sad if you knew him, but if you didn’t, you would always smile at the many wonderful funny moments he gave us

– Eric Idle (@EricIdle) January 22, 2020

We only heard about Terry J

It feels weird that a man with so many talents and such endless enthusiasm should have faded so gently …

Of his many accomplishments, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was the direction of “Brian’s Life”. Perfection

Two down, four to go

– John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 22, 2020

36 years ago I met Terry Jones. I should have interviewed him. I asked for tea, so he opened a bottle of Chablis and made me drunk. He was funny, brilliant and honest. It was endless and it sees here oppressing my very young. Rest in peace, Terry. You were inspiration. pic.twitter.com/fNBJZwOFcX

– Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 22, 2020

Terry Jones was the only Python who agreed to appear on The Young Young. It was like confirmation from God Himself. This was the man who directed what was and still is the funniest feature film ever made. We loved him for that and always will. Unfortunately, he ate his last mint …

– Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) January 22, 2020

Palin describes Jones as one of the funniest writers-performers of his generation, adding that he was “kind, generous, supportive and passionate about life.”

Gilliam went on to say that “no one could ever hope for a better friend” than him.

Jones is survived by his wife Anna and children Bill, Sally and Sirie. In their statement, they called for privacy during this time when people “thank that we lived in the presence of an extremely talented, playful and happy man living a truly authentic life, in the words of” Lovingly frozen with glucose “.