monument-erected-to-bear-in-mind-injustice-of-groveland-four-in-florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, centre still left Lake County Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell, heart state Rep. Geraldine Thompson, second from left, and other elected officers and spouse and children members unveil the Groveland Four monument in entrance of the Aged Lake County courthouse in Tavares, Fla., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. The monument honors the four men who ended up falsely accused of a rape in 1949. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

TAVARES, Fla. (AP) — Seven many years following 4 young black males had been accused of raping a white girl in a 1949 circumstance now noticed as a miscarriage of justice, the central Florida county in which their situation took location has erected a monument in their honor.

The monument honoring Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd and Ernest Thomas was unveiled Friday for the duration of a ceremony at the Lake County Historic Courthouse. The granite memorial for the men recognized as the Groveland 4 features a bronze plaque imprinted with a created account of the men’s ordeal, which was prepared with the help of their family members.

“While we can’t alter the past, we can find out from it, and we can guarantee that our establishments nowadays offer equivalent and fair justice to all,” explained Lake County Commission Chairman Leslie Campione.

A calendar year ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s three-member Cabinet granted posthumous pardons to the adult males.

The case of the Groveland Four is viewed as a blight on Florida’s heritage. Just one of the 4 was killed just before he could be charged.

One of the remaining gentlemen was fatally shot by the neighborhood sheriff and a different was shot and wounded by the sheriff and a deputy. A 3rd man was wrongly imprisoned.