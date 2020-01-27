Monzo Courts SoftBank as part of the capital increase

divide

British unicorn Monzo is in talks with Japanese investment firm SoftBank to receive financial support for its growth plans for Monzo co-founder Tom Blomfield.

The digital bank intends to raise approximately £ 100m (nearly $ 130.6m) of new funds. The London-based bank raised £ 113m in June from the Y Combinator Continuity fund, which valued the company at twice its previous value of over £ 2bn.

As one of five co-founders of Monzo, Blomfield started talking to SoftBank more than a year ago. In early January, he sat down with the investors in their Mayfair office. So far, no agreement has been reached and the talks are still in the early stages, sources said.

SoftBank has examined European FinTech startups, the source The Telegraph said. The investment group also sat with Monzo’s competitor Revolut and recently financed the London-based digital bank startup OakNorth with GBP 297.7 million. The future financing of FinTech by SoftBank is expected to come from the second Vision Fund, which started making investments last year. The conglomerate’s first vision fund invested $ 100 billion in startups like Uber and WeWork.

Monzo was launched in 2015 and currently serves an estimated 3.7 million customers in the UK. The company recently started testing its banking app in the U.S. and offers limited services in Los Angeles. The start-up quickly spent its first funds as it drove expansion. Losses of approximately £ 55m were recorded until February, compared to £ 33m in the same period last year.

Monzo also hired former Visa manager TS Anil as CEO of its U.S. operations and reported to Bloomfield. Anil has more than 25 years of global banking experience in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and America. He is responsible for the engagement and hiring of employees to drive Monzo’s expansion in the United States. His appointment followed other senior managers recently hired in the United States, including Joel Tashjian as General Counsel and Erin Coppin as Head of the Financial Crime Department.

