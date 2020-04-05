Moody’s downgrades South Africa’s credit rating to Junk Amid COVID-19 crisis

The other two major international rating agencies, Fitch and S&P, downgraded Africa’s most developed economy to a sub-investment level in 2017.



AFP Johannesburg

latest update: March 28, 2020, 10:12 PM IST

Modi has downgraded South Africa’s credit rating to unintentional, and further downgraded the current economic downturn, which has been plagued by the worst outbreak of the African virus.

The other two major international rating agencies, Fitch and S&P, downgraded Africa’s most developed economy to a sub-investment level in 2017.

With the loss of its latest investment rating, the country will be removed from the FTSE World Government Transplant Index (WGBI).

The crash happened late Friday as South Africa spent three weeks across the country using the rapid spread of the virus novel, which has infected more than 1,100 people in the country.

“The main impetus for lowering the score to Ba1 is the continuing decline in financial strength and very weak structural growth,” Modi said.

“The government’s own capacity to limit economic decline is limited to the current shock and its persistence,” he said.

The South African government said Modi’s decision could not come at a worse time, adding that “this will add to the overwhelming stress of the financial market.”

South Africa fell into recession in the last quarter of 2019.

In the last five years, South Africa has recorded its weakest growth rate, never exceeding 1.3 percent, and in some years below one percent.

“We are not worried about saying that, and the trembling in our boots is about what may be in the coming weeks and months,” said Finance Minister Tito Mabavini.