Mookie Betts are put on hold and can be adjusted after medical examination

More than a day after it was allegedly agreed, the blockbuster of three teams between the Red Sox, Dodgers and Twins is still not complete. The robbery apparently has to do with the medical file of right-handed pitcher Brusdar Graterol, which is handed out to the Red Sox.

The Athletic reported late Wednesday evening that the trade – which Mookie Betts and David Price are sending to the Dodgers – can be adjusted after further investigation of Graterol’s drugs. According to the report, the Red Sox regard Graterol more as a reliever than as a starter, and can ask for an additional player and / or money from the Dodgers or Twins to complete the exchange.

21-year-old Graterol missed more than two months last season due to a clash with the right shoulder, but returned to make his big league-debut when he made 10 appearances for the Twins, all in relief. The hard-throwing Graterol is projected as a starter with the best rotation, but the Twins saw it as a reliever. According to The Athletic’s report, the Red Sox “clearly agrees that it is not suitable for a workload of 150 to 170 innings, at least not immediately.”

The assessment of medical records is usually one of the last steps before a transaction is made official. The Athletic report said that the teams involved in this trade are convinced that it will be completed.

Alex Verdugo, the Dodgers outfielder who is the other player to be dealt to the Red Sox, has been medically cleared according to The Athletic. Verdugo missed the last two months of last season due to injuries sustained in his back and diagonally.