Jan 10 (UPI) – The Boston Red Sox avoided arbitration with star outfielder Mookie Betts after both sides signed a record deal, the team said on Friday.

League sources told ESPN and MLB Media that Betts had signed a one-year $ 27 million agreement with the Red Sox. The club did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

The amount breaks the previous $ 26 million record set by Colorado Rockies’ third US baseman Nolan Arenado last season. Arenado later secured an eight-year, $ 260 million contract with the Rocky Mountains.

The Red Sox also announced one-year contracts with outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. ($ 11 million) and relief players Brandon Workman ($ 3.5 million), Matt Barnes ($ 3.1 million) and Heath Hembree (1st , $ 6125 million).

Betts, who becomes a free agent after the 2020 campaign, had an average of 295 hits last season with 29 home runs and 80 RBIs. He also led the American League with 135 runs.

Betts, 27, avoided arbitration in 2019 by agreeing with the Red Sox for $ 20 million. Boston selected the versatile outfielder in the fifth round of the MLB Draft 2011.

Left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and outfielder Andrew Benintendi were the only referees who did not sign the Red Sox.