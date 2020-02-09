Mookie Betts from Red Sox, David Price on the way to Dodgers in the revised trade

February 9 (UPI) – The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed on a revised trade that will send Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price.

League sources told ESPN and MLB Media on Sunday that Boston would include outfielder Alex Verdugo, shortstop prospect Jeter Downs and catcher prospect Connor Wong in the deal. Betts and Price go to the Dodgers, with the Red Sox agreeing to pay half of the $ 96 million remaining on Price’s contract.

A blockbuster trade between the Dodgers, Red Sox and Minnesota Twins was agreed last week. In the agreement, Betts and Price went to the Dodgers for Verdugo and Twins to discuss potential Brusdar Graterol, while Los Angeles-based pitcher Kenta Maeda went to the Twins.

According to the ESPN, the deal was in danger of falling apart when the Red Sox checked the medical records of 21-year-old lawyer Graterol. The hard-rolled pitcher was operated by Tommy John and had to take a break from a shoulder injury last season.

In the now separate trade, Maeda and Cash will benefit the twins in return for Graterol, full-back Luke Raley and the 67th election in the 2020 MLB draft, according to ESPN. The twins will also get a low perspective from the Dodgers in trade.

Betts, 27, had an average of 295 hits with 29 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases in 150 regular season games last season, finishing eighth in the American League MVP poll. The 2018 2018 AL MVP achieved a career high in the streak average (0.346), home runs (32) and stolen bases (30) during the Red Sox World Series winning campaign.

In the off-season, the Red Sox maintained deals for betts whose free agent price could exceed $ 400 million after the 2020 season. Betts is expected to earn $ 27 million this year.

Verdugo, 23, took over in midfield when A.J. Pollock was injured and recorded a batting average of .294 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs. He didn’t play after August 4th because of a back injury.

Graterol threw 9 2/3 innings last season in the majors, a 1-1 record and 4.66 ERA. In the case of minors last year, it stood at 7: 0 at 1.92 ERA on three levels.

The price was 7-5 with an ERA of 4.28 in 22 starts with the Red Sox last season. Maeda set a 10: 8 record and an ERA of 4.04 in 37 games (26 starts) in Los Angeles.

Downs, named after Derek Jeter from the New York Yankees Hall of Fame, was traveling between Class A and Double-A last year. The 21-year-old infielder hit a combined 0.276 with 24 home runs and 86 RBIs.

The 23-year-old Wong also played in Class A and Double A last season, scoring an average of 0.281 with 24 homers and 82 RBIs.