Mookie Betts: Liverpool’s owners exude anger by agreeing to swap the star player of Boston Red Sox for rival LA Dodgers

While Liverpool will finally end the long wait for a Premier League title, it doesn’t look that pink to its owners across the pond.

The takeover of Liverpool by the Boston-based Fenway Sports Group will rightly go down in history as the turning point in the rise of the Reds from mediocrity back in the middle of 2010 to the big time.

You are now six-time European champion and soon to be 19-time champion of England after 30 years of waiting.

The same goes for John W. Henry’s acquisition of Boston Red Sox, which helped a member of the North American royal family regain his throne.

But this dynasty could collapse now as the Red Sox claim their most valuable player – Mookie Betts.

The Boston Red Sox MVP Mookie Betts is said to be traded on LA Dodgers

Baseball was rocked by ESPN overnight reports that Boston has approved a blockbuster deal that includes Betts (their top star) and David Price (no, not the boxer, he is a left-handed pitcher with a 7-year contract for 217 million) Dollar) will send. to Los Angeles Dodgers.

The reports are still unconfirmed, but it means the Red Sox could start spring training without their star man and even without a head coach – the preparation of the MLB after manager Alex Cora was argued over the Houston Astros scandal about theft (Read more here).

And they sell to a direct rival. The Dodgers are not a direct rival, but play in the National League, while the Sox play in the American League. This season, however, they are playing for the World Series after being beaten by the Washington Nationals’ later winners last year. They are also the team that defeated the Red Sox in their last World Series win.

It’s the football equivalent of Liverpool that Mohamed Salah sells to Manchester City, or Kevin De Bruyne that goes the other way. Type of.

Can you imagine Liverpool selling Mohamed Salah to one of the Premier League’s direct rivals?

According to reports from ESPN, Henry can reduce Red Sox’s labor costs for tax reasons. So it’s like a football club paying out its top player to maintain financial fair play.

And Red Sox fans are angry, very angry.

Hey, LFC supporters, the Red Sox willingness to deliver the second best baseball player (who is 27 years old !!!) should be a clear reminder that FSG will deliver Salah, Mané, Bobby, Trent or anyone else if the Price is right. #YNWA unless John Henry thinks it’s worth walking alone.

– John Wallin (@ FantasyGaffer) February 5, 2020

A fairy tale about two cities

There are big – and scary – comparisons between the trips of the English and American giants owned by the FSG.

Liverpool has been the dominant force in English football for most of two decades. In the 1970s and 1980s, Liverpool won 11 championship titles and four European cups in 19 seasons, but then the crown slipped away.

While Anfield believers have waited 30 years to become champions again, Red Sox fans, who have had to wait an entire generation of 86 years between their fifth and sixth championships, should be puzzled.

It was a drought made famous by the infamous “Curse of the Bambino”, which superstitious fans – many of whom play baseball – believed that by selling the all-star player Babe Ruth to the brutal rival New York Yankees started in 1918.

Sox fans would forgive John W. Henry’s about to commit the same crime.

John W. Henry has led Liverpool into the great past, but faces a backlash from disgruntled fans over the sale of star player Mookie Betts

Why now?

Only two years after the takeover of Henry and Tom Werner in 2002, after one of the longest drought periods in baseball history, the Red Sox became world champions again in 2004.

Their impact was remarkable when they adopted the revolutionary “moneyball” concept and, after their duck finally broke in 2007, 2013 and 2018, won more titles – as the first team to win four World Series titles in the 21st century.

At the top of the 2018 victory were Betts, the first player in the history of the Major League to win the MVP Prize, Silver Slugger (best offensive player), Golden Glove (best field player), the hit title (best stroke average) and the World Series All -In won the same season.

He is easily the star in Boston and is widely regarded as one of the two best players in all Major League Baseball – the other is Mike Trout of LA Angels.

You are the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of baseball, if you will, and the Red Sox sell their Messi to make up for the books (or Ronaldo, depending on which side you’re on in the GOAT debate).

Betts was the main character of the Red Sox when they won the World Series in 2018

Some baseball fans have seen this coming.

Betts is expected to become a free agent at the end of the 2020 season. It was not certain that he would sign a new contract with Boston, and it is estimated that his next contract could make him a $ 400 million player. Shot.

Meanwhile, Henry has expressed his intention to cut costs for a while, and even those who are not baseball fans and have only seen Moneyball know that the FSG boss is a stricter when it comes to a tight ship to operate financially.

He will only inject the money if he is confident of getting a return.

Moving a player from a fifth-round draft pick to one of the best in the game has served the Red Sox well, but Betts is now so big that they don’t think they can afford to hold it and for sure not tying up a new $ 400 million contract.

And, as expected, this didn’t go down well with fans, many of whom have accused the FSG of prioritizing wins over the team’s wins on the pitch.

How Liverpool, according to ex-England striker, can get even stronger by selling Mo Salah

Why Liverpool fans should watch out

The events in Boston are currently having little impact on Liverpool. However, they serve as a warning that the owners are not afraid to benefit from their best fortune if it makes financial sense.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were bought on favorable terms and are now three of the most sought after attackers in Europe.

Each of them was associated with large moves to Spain, with Real Madrid and Barcelona always looking for the next star player.

Could the coveted attack trio of the Reds be too big for Anfield? Remember it was only two years ago that Philippe Countino was showered with a call from Barca.

While Liverpool is experiencing a new era of success under coach Jürgen Klopp – and possibly a record – what the Red Sox is currently experiencing should remind fans to enjoy this moment, enjoy it, breathe in as long as it lasts.

After all, they just have to look at Manchester United to see how quickly things can change.