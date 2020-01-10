Mookie Betts, Red Sox pay salary 2020

Loading...

Anyone who wants to trade for Mookie Betts will have to pay.

The Red Sox locked the starfighter’s salary on Friday at $ 27 million, because the team and the player agreed without needing an independent referee.

That they will avoid arbitration in his final year of eligibility is a small sign of good faith from the Sox, because they have now avoided arbitration for two consecutive years.

The $ 27 million is a new record for players eligible for arbitration and pass the $ 26 million earned by Rockie’s third baseman Nolan Arenado in his final year of eligibility.

The fact that Betts and the Red Sox agreed on a one-year deal for 2020 is another reminder that they could not agree on a larger deal to keep him in Boston for more than six years. He qualifies for a free agency after the season and has repeatedly expressed his desire to test the market and maximize his revenue potential. He also said that he loves Boston and will listen to expansion offers from the Red Sox, which clearly have not reached their desired income level.

The Sox still hopes to get below the luxury tax threshold in 2020 and has to release nearly $ 30 million in salary for that. They only added small pieces this winter and paid $ 6 million for left-handed Martin Perez, $ 3 million for infielder Jose Peraza and $ 900,000 for catcher Kevin Plawecki. They have needs at first base / second base, depending on where Michael Chavis will play, as well as in the bullpen.

If they can handle Jackie Bradley Jr., who has locked up a $ 11 million salary on Friday and will be a free agent after the season, or David Price, who owes $ 96 million over the next three years, they can reach their goal without releasing Bets, although both moves would create a new hole in the grid.

Otherwise it seems likely that they will have to move from Betts if they continue to work to stay below the threshold.

On paper, they don’t have enough to compete with a Yankees team that won 19 more games than in 2019, and then added superstar Gerrit Cole to stay ahead of the starting spin.

NO bets on WINTER WEEKEND

Remarkably, the Sox also announced players’ names on Friday to attend Red Sox Winter Weekend, a fan festival at MGM Springfield next weekend. Betts was not on the list, although he had committed himself to the PBA Hall of Fame Classic earlier that same weekend. Although Betts is not a member of the Professional Bowlers Association, he was invited to participate in a commissioner’s exemption. He has been taking part in PBA events since 2015.

Also among those who are also not on the list for Winter Weekend: Price, Chris Sale, J.D. Martinez and Andrew Benintendi.

Bradley, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Eduardo Rodriguez and Christian Vazquez are among the current players and David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Koji Uehara, Jason Varitek, Wade Boggs and Carlton Fisk among former players.

SOX MAKE SMALL TRADE

The first ever Hong Kong player to appear in the majors is now a member of the Red Sox.

Right-handed Austin Brice, 27, was taken over from the Miami Marlins on Friday in exchange for minor league shortstop Angeudis Santos. Santos is an 18-year-old from the Dominican who hit .184 without home runs but an .384 on-base percentage in 56 games in the Dominican Summer League.

Brice went to high school in North Carolina, where he was the best high-school pitcher of the state by Baseball America in the MLB Draft 2010 and was drafted by the Marlins in the ninth round. A fastball (93 mph / curve (82 mph) man, Brice had a 3.43 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 44-2 / ​​3 innings from the Marlins bulll in 2019, his best year as a major He has a 4.90 ERA over parts of four seasons and figures to compete this year for a spot in the Red Sox bullpen.

Infielder Marco Hernandez ‘wild offseason went ahead, as he was assigned to commission to make room for Brice on the 40-man roster. Hernandez is non-contracted, re-signed and now DFA in the same winter.

The Sox remain thin in the infield, where they have Rafael Devers in third place and Xander Bogaerts in short, while the newly signed Jose Peraza, Rule 5 pick Jonathan Arauz and Michael Chavis are the only other healthy infielders. Dustin Pedroia also hopes to make a comeback.

.