Mookie Betts trade is the cost of doing business

No words will be able to comfort a Red Sox fan (nor may they do so) after the team agreed on Tuesday to trade Mookie Betts for the Dodgers.

This is going to hurt.

He was nice to see. He was the American League MVP. He was the first batter to cause the best baseball attack to win the 2018 World Series.

He was a good second baseman who became a better midfielder who became a four-fold Gold Glove rightfielder.

At one point his arm was not good. He worked on it for a winter. Now he has a snake.

That’s the kind of Betts player – immense talent and always improving whatever part of his game he regards as flawed.

The Red Sox could have used it for the next decade. It would of course have been a mistake to sign him for a 10 year contract at market value (he would have to push $ 400 million with another great year in 2020). Smaller players tend to wear out. Speed ​​and defense are a big part of his game. At some point he will just be a good-not-great player with a fast bat.

Unfortunately it doesn’t matter. The Sox could not (or would not) extend it.

That’s because it costs to go all-in.

Just ask Ben Cherington, or Dave Dombrowski or Alex Cora.

Cherington went against his instinct to lay down a lot of money for older players. Dombrowski followed his instinct and did the same. Cora cheated.

They are all gone, victims of the Red Sox machine that gives priority to winning over everything else. And now the Sox are paying for their past sins.

That’s why they can’t sign Betts.

Yes, it would be good for a large market team to keep the star player and fan favorite for most of his career, even if the contract is not smart.

Unfortunately for Betts, Dombrowski arrived in Boston and dropped a record deal on David Price and then emptied the farm system for Craig Kimbrel and Chris Sale. It worked; the Sox won it all in 2018.

At some point, however, there is a limit to the expenditure of a team.

J.D. Martinez said it best at the end of the year when he told NBC Sports Boston: “It’s a little hard to get three boys to earn $ 30 million on your team.”

The fact that Henry is rich does not mean that he will pay $ 30 million to everyone on the team. That’s not how it works.

When it comes to expanding their own players, this is a team that is not known to pay the highest dollar.

The Red Sox signed Dustin Pedroia for a long time because he made a deal that was considered a bargain at the time. The only thing he wanted was to play his entire career for the Red Sox. He didn’t mind if it came with a hefty discount. If Pedroia had sent the same message as Betts, he would be gone as soon as he hit the free desk, just like Robinson Cano, Pedroia’s contemporary who left the Bronx for a 10-year contract, $ 240 million with the Mariners. Pedroia earns approximately $ 140 million during his career.

Xander Bogaerts also received a discount. In April he told his agent, Scott Boras, that he wanted to stay in Boston. So while this winter Boras got Anthony Rendon $ 245 million in free agency for seven years, he got Bogaerts $ 120 million in six years to stay with the Sox.

However, the Sox cannot be accused of being cheap if they are in the top six in spending all 18 years Henry has had the Red Sox and they are in the top 3 in 13 of those 18 years.

They just made mistakes along the way.

Henry was responsible for the major issues of Dombrowski. He allowed Trader Dave to empty the farm. It worked for a special season.

Then he fired Dombrowski the following year and brought in Chaim Bloom from Tampa Bay to become younger, cheaper and smarter.

Why? To win again, not in 2020 but maybe in 2021 or 2022 or 2023.

The Sox will have trouble competing in those years if they don’t start finding young players who can grow into stars.

Alex Verdugo and Brusdar Graterol, who come to Boston for Betts and Price, have good chances to do that.

The Dodgers save Henry for Dombrowski’s mistakes and now Bloom will try to take the team in a new direction.

It is not ideal, but it is the way it works. There are costs associated with doing business as the Sox has done in recent years. At some point it catches up with you.

Unfortunately for Sox fans, they can no longer see Betts playing home games in Fenway Park.

