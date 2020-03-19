Mooloolaba Tri competitor assessments favourable for COVID-19

A Mooloolaba Triathlon competitor has examined positive for coronavirus pursuing the party, organisers have verified.

The function was held on Sunday, one day ahead of the Federal Government’s new regulations restricting gatherings of 500 people or additional.

Race officials have been notified by a health care formal at Sunshine Coast Public Well being that a 2020 race participant examined good for COVID-19.

“Organisers ended up knowledgeable by the medical formal that the athlete had no indications at the occasion, and that there was a incredibly small danger of transmission at the party,” a spokesperson for the occasion stated.

The athlete’s identification was not shared with race organisers.

Earlier situations have attracted about 4,000 participants.

